One River Acquires LGT Capital Partners' Quantitative Investment Solutions Team and Strategies

Acquisition Brings $900MM+ in additional AUM, World-Class Talent, and Two Long-Established Systematic Strategies to One River's Expanding Platform

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One River Asset Management ("One River") today announced that it has signed a definitive purchase agreement with LGT Capital Partners of Switzerland to acquire the core team members, the intellectual property, and derived investment strategies of LGT Capital Partners' Quantitative Investment Solutions ("QIS") business unit.

The team and asset transfer is expected to conclude midway through the 2026 calendar year, at which point the acquired business will operate as One River Switzerland AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of One River.

"One River is the leading systematic risk mitigation firm for institutional investors, and this acquisition advances that position on every front. World-class talent, established strategies, and our first European footprint — the incoming team is a natural extension of who we are and a meaningful step forward in what we can deliver."

— Eric Peters, Founder, CEO & CIO, One River Asset Management

LGT Capital Partners, headquartered in Switzerland, is a global specialist in alternative investing, with over $110BN in assets under management. One River's acquisition includes the firm's 8-person QIS hedge fund team, as well as two investment strategies to be renamed:

– One River Dynamic Protection — a systematic multi-asset, futures-based long volatility strategy with a more than 11-year live track record.

– One River Systematic Macro — a multi-asset systematic macro strategy with a nearly 10-year live track record.

LGT Capital Partners will remain meaningfully invested in both strategies, resulting in $900MM+ of expected Day 1 AUM across the newly acquired funds.

Leadership and Roles

Stephen Prajna, our Deputy CIO of Risk Mitigating Strategies, and his team will continue to lead One River's core systematic suite of strategies.

With this acquisition, One River will welcome three new partners, including Jean-François Bacmann, who alongside Stephen is joining as Deputy CIO of Diversifying Strategies, Pascal Spielmann as President of One River Switzerland, and Simone Villa as Chief Technology Officer. Christian Jung (COO/CRO of One River Switzerland) will also be joining as a senior leader.

Strategic Rationale

These strategies strongly support our firm's mission to deliver lowly correlated, positively convex, capital-efficient solutions that are sufficiently liquid to be rebalanced alongside core exposures to generate superior long-term compounding.

The acquisition also directly addresses one of the most persistent challenges in institutional portfolio construction. Traditional diversification — combining multiple managers through fully funded allocations — creates unnecessary inefficiencies in capital usage, margining, and fee layering. By integrating these complementary strategies within its existing investment solutions, One River can stack exposures without dilution and pass the netting benefits directly to clients. The expanded suite's highly liquid and systematic implementation further lends itself to partially funded structures such as SMAs, augmenting both capital and fee efficiency for allocators.

Quotes

"This acquisition provides One River with additional thought leaders in the industry and long-established live track records in defensive systematic strategies. This enhances our ability to deliver on our mission – to improve our clients' portfolios by delivering the best systematic risk mitigation solutions through capital-efficient, liquid structures."

— Patrick Kazley, President and Head of Solutions, One River Asset Management

"We have great confidence in the QIS team and the strategies they have built over the past decade. Partnering with One River ensures that the QIS franchise can continue to evolve within an environment built for systematic liquid alternatives. We look forward to supporting this next chapter as a long-term allocator to the strategies."

— Pius Fritschi, Managing Partner, LGT Capital Partners

"Our team has always focused on disciplined research, systematic implementation and delivering robust diversification for investors. This transaction will position the QIS team to further develop this work under One River's ownership, and we remain fully committed to ensuring continuity for all investors throughout the transition."

— Pascal Spielmann, Principal and Head of QIS, LGT Capital Partners

About One River Asset Management

One River Asset Management is a $3bn AUM systematic investment manager focused on delivering macro-aware, systematic risk mitigation solutions for institutional clients. One River's suite of strategies is designed to provide lowly correlated, positively convex, capital-efficient returns that complement clients' core portfolio exposures to deliver superior long-term compounding. For more information, please visit www.oneriveram.com.

About LGT Capital Partners

LGT Capital Partners is a leading global specialist in alternative investing with over USD 110 billion in assets under management and more than 700 institutional clients in 50 countries. An international team of over 900 professionals is responsible for managing a wide range of investment programs focusing on private markets, multi-alternatives and diversifying strategies, complemented by sustainable and impact strategies. Headquartered in Pfaeffikon (SZ), Switzerland, the firm has offices in San Francisco, New York, Dublin, London, Paris, The Hague, Luxembourg, Frankfurt am Main, Vaduz, Dubai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney.

Important Disclosures: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.