One of the world's most prestigious cancer centers adopts Sectra for integrated diagnostics and improved patient care

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, Conn., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will provide its enterprise imaging solution as a cloud service, Sectra One Cloud, to a US cancer center under a new agreement. The fully managed service aims to improve physician collaboration through integrated diagnostics, ultimately streamlining and improving patient care.

The center will initially utilize Sectra's modules for radiology, breast imaging, cardiology, pathology and ophthalmology, all unified within a single platform. A single system for multiple specialties will provide them with a comprehensive overview of the patient imaging record as well as facilitate collaboration between physicians. It will also allow them to easily include other medical imaging specialties in the future. Moreover, the fully managed service ensures ongoing monitoring, optimization, and updates.

"The integrated diagnostics approach, where medical specialties collaborate around patient cases to make faster and more accurate diagnoses and treatment decisions, is especially beneficial in cancer care. We are excited to support and follow this cancer center on their journey towards cloud and towards integrated diagnostics," says Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President of Sectra AB and President of Sectra Imaging IT Solutions.

The 7-year contract for Sectra One Cloud was signed in February 2025. The contracted order value amounts to $30.7M USD of which $27.8M USD is guaranteed.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2023/2024 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,964 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

