One Of The World's Largest Investment Management Firms Signs Major Contract With Darktrace

CAMBRIDGE, England, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security AI, today announced that one of the world's largest investment management firms, based in the US, has signed a contract with Darktrace with the potential to deliver well in excess of $1million in revenue over several years.

This latest customer win follows hot on the heels of a multi-million-dollar upsell with another major US investment management company. Both companies have adopted a broad suite of solutions across Darktrace's detect, respond and investigate product families, including cloud, SaaS, email and network.

"The financial services sector remains Darktrace's most significant industry sector, and we are delighted to welcome another major firm to our growing customer community, as we continue to redefine enterprise security with Self-Learning AI," commented Darktrace's CEO, Poppy Gustafsson OBE.

Darktrace (DARK:L), a global leader in cyber security AI, delivers world-class technology that protects close to 6,000 customers worldwide from advanced threats, including ransomware and cloud and SaaS attacks. The company's fundamentally different approach applies Self-Learning AI to enable machines to understand the business in order to autonomously defend it. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the company has 1,600 employees and over 30 offices worldwide. Darktrace was named one of TIME magazine's "Most Influential Companies" for 2021.

