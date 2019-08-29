One of the Hottest Cannabis Growth Stories in the World

PALM BEACH, Florida, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Latin America cannabis market is on pace to be one of the most exciting in the world. In fact, it has the potential to become one of the largest markets in the world with an estimated value of $9.8 billion , according to New Frontier Data. Colombia for example is just beginning to transform itself into a multi-billion-dollar cannabis producer for the pharmaceutical industry. In time, growers estimate that the country could capture as much as a fifth of a global market that could be worth $40 billion a year, according to Reuters . That's opening a wide range of opportunity for companies including The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTCQB:BOSQF), Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED)(NYSE:CGC), Green Growth Brands Inc. (CSE:GGB)(OTCQB:GGBXF), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) (TSX:ACB), and Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (CSE:CWEB)(OTCQX:CWBHF).

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS)(OTCQB:BOSQF) BREAKING NEWS: The Yield Growth Corp. just announced announce that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement through its subsidiary Urban Juve Provisions Inc. with Organic Medical Growth OMG3 Inc. for the exclusive distribution of Urban Juve products in Colombia and Brazil for a term of 5 years. OMG3 plans to commence distribution of Urban Juve hemp-infused products in Colombia. The first products to be offered will be Urban Juve's Face Moisturizer, Ritual Body Oil, and its signature Anti-Aging Serum. OMG3, through an exclusive 10-year distribution agreement, has access to more than 9,000 points of sale in Colombia (pharmacies and specialized stores). Through the same distribution partner, OMG3 can reach more than 44,000 retail locations in other countries in South America, including Brazil, Costa Rica, Panama, Argentina, El Salvador and Guatemala. Yield Growth and OMG3 intend to expand their distribution agreement to cover these additional territories.

"We are very pleased to welcome Urban Juve to our distribution portfolio and exclusively distribute their products in South America. In addition to creating in-house and co-branded hemp seed and cannabis-based product lines, our strategy is to bring major international brands to the market in the areas of cosmetics, therapeutic and pharmaceutical products," says Jorge Diaz, President & CEO of OMG3. "We strongly believe that the Urban Juve products will be an excellent addition to the current retail offer, finding their way to customers across borders due to their natural formulas and benefits. Urban Juve products will be initially distributed in Colombia, and we look forward to working with their team on expanding the reach within our network throughout South America."

Other cannabis-related developments from around the markets include:

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED)(NYSE:CGC) just announced that it has received a license from Health Canada for its KeyLeaf Life Sciences facility in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Including the Smiths Falls site and the recently licensed BC Tweed extraction site, Canopy Growth now operates three significant extraction assets to support the throughput required for large scale value-add product development. Canopy Growth recently retrofitted the now fully licensed KeyLeaf facility in Saskatchewan, a company with over 50 years of experience in the extraction industry. This facility is expected to be online in the Fall of 2019 and has the capacity to extract up to 5,000 kilograms of hemp or cannabis biomass per day. The application for the license was submitted under KeyLeaf's previous name, POS Management Corp. and will be updated in due course. The newly licensed extraction platform is located in close proximity to Canopy Growth's large-scale outdoor hemp and cannabis grow operations. The Company looks forward to the additional capacity increasing production efficiency, augmenting output volume, and ultimately reducing operational costs for value-add products set to be rolled out in the Canadian recreational and medical markets at the end of calendar year 2019. "With this milestone, we are executing against the vision of making strategic investments today in order to deliver results over the long term," said Mark Zekulin, CEO, Canopy Growth. "This license will ensure we have the supply of extraction inputs for the medical, CBD, and recreational markets, especially the next generation of value-add, high margin cannabis products here in Canada."

Green Growth Brands Inc. (CSE:GGB)(OTCQB:GGBXF) just announced that it expects to open its 100th Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy mall-based shop on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The first Seventh Sense shop opened in early February. "This is a huge milestone for Green Growth Brands and Seventh Sense," said Peter Horvath, CEO of Green Growth Brands. "We believe we have created the largest and most valuable network of brick and mortar CBD shops in the country." Seventh Sense shops retail high-quality botanical therapy CBD-infused personal care and beauty products at affordable prices. The product offering includes over 100 SKUs across bath, body, face, therapeutic, and sleep categories.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)(TSX:ACB) just announced the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement with Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. (TSX-V: HEMP) pursuant to which Aurora has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Hempco not already owned by Aurora, reflecting a valuation of approximately C$63.4 million on a fully diluted basis. Hempco is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aurora. The Hempco Shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange, and Aurora will apply to the relevant securities commissions for Hempco to cease to be a reporting issuer under Canadian securities laws. Hempco provides Aurora with access to low-cost, high-volume raw hemp material for the extraction of primarily cannabidiol ("CBD") and other cannabinoids, which is gaining recognition for potential health benefits across a wide range of applications. Aurora identified the potential of hemp-derived CBD early on, completing its first investment in Hempco in 2017, and has subsequently expanded its hemp-based infrastructure through targeted acquisitions and strategic partnerships, creating Aurora Hemp: an integrated operating unit executing the Company's Global Hemp Strategy. With expertise across genetics, extraction, product development, brands and distribution, Aurora Hemp is an end-to-end offering across the entire hemp value chain.

Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (CSE:CWEB)(OTCQX:CWBHF) just announced that Russell Hammer has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer , effective tomorrow, August 15, 2019. Mr. Hammer, who has most recently served as an advisor in private equity investments, brings more than 30 years of finance experience in the retail, tourism and technology sectors. With his experience leading multi-billion-dollar multinational companies, he is the latest top-tier executive to join Charlotte's Web as the Company accelerates its growth and evolution into a global consumer packaged goods ("CPG") brand. Mr. Hammer replaces Rich Mohr, who as CFO has overseen the Company's successful transition to a publicly traded company and market leader in hemp CBD products. "Russ's appointment aligns perfectly to support the Company's evolution over the past few years from an early stage organization to a leading public company, into its next phase transitioning to a global CPG company. His breadth of international finance experience across a range of industries, as well as expertise in building operational infrastructure, applying forward-looking analytics, M&A, and accessing capital markets will help us scale the business in a financially stable way," said Deanie Elsner, CEO of Charlotte's Web.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third- party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated thirty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by The Yield Growth Corp. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact

email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com