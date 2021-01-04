One News Page Launches Redesigned Website

LONDON, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One News Page, the long-running online news portal featuring news- and video content from trusted media outlets, today launches its newly designed website. Optimised for smartphones, tablets and desktop devices, the new unified website provides an instant view of current news trends as well as access to One News Page's comprehensive search archive comprising of more than 150 million news articles and videos.

Coinciding with the beginning of the new year, the launch of the new site marks the end of a chapter in One News Page's 12-year history in which two separate website variants catered for the needs of desktop and smartphone users. By adopting a fully responsive design, all user devices are now served by a single domain whilst benefitting from improvements in accessibility and speed.

"Users can now browse news coverage of events that are currently unfolding, watch video clips from trusted media outlets or search through our impressive news archives more easily," says One News Page CEO, Marc Pinter-Krainer.

"The new website design affords a much-improved user experience in tapping into our valuable resource of categorised media coverage from trusted news outlets," Pinter-Krainer adds, referring to One News Page's AI-driven context analysis which connects news coverage of particular topics from multiple news publishers - making One News Page a suitable one-stop news discovery tool.

Combatting the proliferation of "fake news" across the internet, One News Page only features news and video content published by a hand-curated list of trusted, established media outlets.

Access to the newly designed website is available free of charge at https://www.onenewspage.com.

About One News Page Ltd

One News Page Ltd is a British media firm which runs a family of news portal websites across the globe. The sites, founded in 2008, feature original news coverage and syndicated news content including news videos from established trusted news sources.

The One News Page website is arguably the most comprehensive news and video portal in the world. It is free to browse and provides its users with a powerful search engine of more than 150 million news resources from reputable and authoritative sources and journalists, allowing readers to discover and locate relevant news coverage easily.

Access to all One News Page sites is free of charge.

https://www.onenewspage.com/

Enquiries / Media Contact

One News Page Ltd

Dr Marc Pinter-Krainer

Founder & CEO



Email: marc@onenewspage.com

Tel: +44 (0) 208 1333 700

SOURCE One News Page Ltd