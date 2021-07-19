One Man Just Sent The $30 Trillion ESG Revolution Into Overdrive

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

LONDON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With billions of dollars being invested into ESG funds last year, 2020 has been called a "tipping point" year for this mega-trend in global markets. And many are predicting that the ESG boom will continue this summer as investors all over the world may be looking to transform their portfolios by making huge bets on clean energy. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER), Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP).

But perhaps the biggest driver for these new industries is President Joe Biden's $2.5 trillion energy transition plan, which looks set to boost everything from electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, roads, bridges and carbon capture technologies. Biden has called climate change "the number one issue facing humanity."

This is why CNBC says, "Biden's presidency could be a game changer for impact investing."

And Forbes explains, "Why Socially Responsible Investing Is Likely To Gain Momentum Under Biden."

But while there are still many things, we don't know about how these policies will impact the American economy, this much is clear.

After pledging to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord on Day 1 of his presidency…Tackling climate change and environmental issues will likely be at the top of the list of priorities over the next several years.

Investors investors have already seen substantial gains in green companies throughout 2020.

Enphase Energy jumped 490% in 2020...

Digital Turbine soared 673%…

And Tesla became one of the biggest companies on the market with incredible 684% gains.

But one Canadian company saw this generational change coming a long time ago. And they used 2020 as a springboard to launch themselves to the next level.

Facedrive ( FD , FDVRF ), which started out as an eco-friendly ridesharing company announced it had inked a number of major partnerships and deals over the last year...

Its partners are reported to include government agencies, A-list celebrities, and global tech titans. And with lockdowns hurting many in the ridesharing industry, Facedrive reported that they grew their business by acquiring companies in the food delivery space…

Adding access to thousands of restaurant partners and tens of thousands of new potential customers. Across the markets, we saw ESG companies outperforming other industries. And now, with a president who has pledged to make climate change his number one priority, many are predicting this anticipated mega-trend could start to materialize in 2021.

Building the Foundation for the ESG Boom

Throughout 2020, we saw asset managers, private companies, and local governments band together to create a trend of "sustainable investing". And the momentum continues to build for this megatrend.

Peter Krull, the founder, CEO, and director of investments at Earth Equity Advisors says , "The reality is we've had more growth over the last four years than we did over the previous 12 years."

"After the 2016 election, people said that if the government isn't going to work on these issues, we're going to have to do it for ourselves."And the chief impact officer at Weatherby Asset Management, Justina Lai, added that the headwinds from the last administration "ended up rallying municipal, state and local governments as well as the private sector."

That's why institutional investors appear to be piling in to the tune of trillions of dollars. BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, plans to have $1.2 trillion in ESG assets within the next 10 years. And it's estimated that 1/3 of all assets under management in the U.S. are already sustainably invested...

That's a massive $17.1 trillion invested in companies that put people and the planet first. And Facedrive ( FD , FDVRF ) is one of the companies that's looking to transform the ridesharing industry, which could make a positive contribution to the air quality in North America's largest cities.

With Facedrive, their customers have the choice of hailing a ride from an electric, hybrid, or gas-powered vehicle, all without paying an extra premium for the option. And after they arrive at their final stop, the in-app algorithm crunches the numbers, calculating how much CO2 was created during the journey.

Next to that, a part of the fare is set aside to plant trees, offsetting some of the carbon footprint from the ride. Every time you ride, Facedrive plants a tree.

Using next-gen technology and EVs, they're making it easy for customers to make a more eco-friendly choice. But perhaps the most interesting development is the acquisition of electric vehicle company, Steer, an innovative startup backed by America's largest clean energy producer Exelon.

Steer's subscription model for EVs aims to upend the traditional car ownership model. Some reports project the automotive subscription services market to grow by USD $9.15 billion between 2020 and 2024, and according to Facedrive, Steer is already starting to see the benefits, reporting that it's generating millions in annual recurring revenue in its first 12 months of operation.

With charging infrastructure being built out at a fast clip in some of America's largest cities, it looks like more and more people are expected to switch to electric vehicles during the next couple of years, and Steer could stand to benefit significantly as it offers a highly flexible monthly package. In fact, its most premium package allows its subscribers to choose from a wide range of EVs including Audi's, Tesla's, Porsche's and BMWs.

Why 2021 Could Be Even Bigger

With the media labeling Biden the "green president" and ESG initiatives at the forefront, many are expecting this mega-trend could start to materialize during his presidency. Krull says, "If the last four years of growth were with headwinds, I'm really excited about seeing a tailwind."

Already, Biden's spending plans have had the markets cheering. But the policies we may see during the coming months may supercharge the ESG boom to race ahead like never before.

While the effects of these stimulus policies could be slowly trickling down to the real economy, they already look to be triggering a wave of new investment from retail investors.

MorningStar is predicting Biden's initiatives may help steer investors to low carbon and fossil fuel-free portfolios .

And it's not just big investment firms like Blackrock showing they see the potential of ESG as a move of the future. A-list celebrities like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith… sports superstars like Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson… and Big Tech giants like Amazon are all getting onboard.

In 2020, Facedrive ( FD , FDVRF ) announced they had struck important partnerships with all three of them…It's important partnerships in the U.S. and Canada that could help Facedrive to expand their business at a rapid pace. And with big names getting onboard, it's proving that the ESG boom has gone far beyond just a few people buying electric vehicles.

Instead, it looks like ESG is becoming a lifestyle shift that could touch nearly all areas of our economy.

The ESG Boom Is Here To Stay

Renewable energy providers are some of the top picks for ESG investors, but few have performed as well as Enphase Energy (ENPH).

Enphase Energy is a company that specializes in solar energy systems. Enphase Energy was founded in 2002 to provide power generation solutions for residential, commercial and utility-scale customers. With the introduction of their microinverter technology, Enphase has grown into one of the largest photovoltaic system suppliers in North America.

Enphase Energy is a leading global supplier of microinverters and solar panels. They have been at the forefront of solar innovation, bringing new technology to market faster than any other company in the industry. The Enphase IQ 7+ system includes an innovative self-learning algorithm that monitors every module on your roof for performance optimization, ensuring you get more from your installation day after day, year after year.

NextEra Energy (NEE) is a large company that provides power to millions of people. The company has been in business for over 100 years and they have grown steadily each year, making them one of the largest power companies in North America. They are recognized as an industry leader with their reliability, efficiency, and environmental sustainability being at the forefront.

NextEra Energy works with many different companies like Apple, Google, Nestle Waters North America among others to help them become more sustainable by investing in renewable energy sources as well as helping them reduce their carbon footprint through providing quality products and services that lower utility bills.

BlackRock (BLK) is a global investment management firm that provides services to institutions and individuals. They offer various products including equity, fixed income, and alternative investments. In addition to these offerings they also provide advisory services for corporations and governments. The company was founded in 1988 by CEO Larry Fink with $4 billion of capital from clients such as the Ford Foundation, General Electric Company (GE), State Street Corporation (STT) among others.

BlackRock is the world's largest global investment management corporation, with over $7.4 trillion in assets under management. With clients in over 100 different countries, it is the de facto leader in its field. And just a few years ago, BlackRock underwent a major shift in its investment strategy, prioritizing stocks with high ESG ratings. BlackRock's focus on technology and sustainability has fueled the new trend in the marketplace, pushing even more investors to consciously consider where they put their money.

There's a reason BlackRock is blowing Wall Street out of the water right now--sustainable investing. The new king of Wall Street recognized the trend well before the competition and bought into the sustainable investing ethos long ago and is now looking to take its sustainable portfolio from $90 billion to more than a trillion dollars.

Uber Technologies (UBER) is another way to capitalize on the EV hype. Despite being a bit late to jump on the sustainability train, Uber is finally making some changes in its operations. In late 2019, a scathing report about how much the ride-sharing giant was contributing to emissions emerged, suggesting that Uber and Lyft added as much as 70% more to global emissions than traditional alternatives prompting backlash among environmentalists.

In fact, Uber even rolled out a new program to help drivers transition to electric vehicles. The $800 million 'Green Future' initiative, with the help of Chevrolet, allows drivers to get a near-$3000 discount on Bolt EV Premiers. Additionally, drivers of low-emission vehicles will also get a small bonus for every ride they complete. They will also get a discount on specific charging platforms to help cut costs during the transition.

Canada's Silicon Valley is joining the ESG race, too. Shopify Inc (SHOP) is an ecommerce company geared towards small and medium-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2004 by Tobias Lütke, Daniel Weinand, and Scott Lake after the three recognized a need for simpler ways to create online stores. Shopify offers various programs that allow entrepreneurs to start their own business with ease.

In fact, because of its simple-to-use platform, it would be hard to have not stumbled onto a shop built with its technology. More than 1,000,000 businesses rely on Shopify's real-time e-commerce solutions, including Tesla, Budweiser and Red Bull, among many others. Shopify makes purchasing goods and services easy for anyone – and in a time where convenience is king, Shopify surely has staying power.

By. Dave Petersen

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this publication include that the demand for ride sharing services will grow; that Steer can help change car ownership in favor of subscription services; that new tech deals will be signed by Facedrive and deals signed already will increase company revenues; that Facedrive will achieve its plans for manufacturing and selling Tracescan devices; that Facedrive will be able to expand to the US and globally; that Facedrive will be able to fund its capital requirements in the near term and long term; and that Facedrive will be able to carry out its business plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that riders are not as attracted to EV rides as expected; that competitors may offer better or cheaper alternatives to the Facedrive businesses; changing governmental laws and policies; the company's ability to obtain and retain necessary licensing in each geographical area in which it operates; the success of the company's expansion activities and whether markets justify additional expansion; the ability of the company to attract drivers who have electric vehicles and hybrid cars; and that the products co-branded by Facedrive may not be as merchantable as expected. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

DISCLAIMERS

This communication is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Oilprice.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively "the Company") own a considerable number of shares of FaceDrive (FD.V) for investment. This share position in FD.V is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically:

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Therefore, this communication should be viewed as a commercial advertisement only. We have not investigated the background of the featured company. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often end as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The information in our communications and on our website has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Oilprice.com owns a substantial number of shares of this featured company and therefore has a substantial incentive to see the featured company's stock perform well. The owner of Oilprice.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy more or sell shares of this issuer in the market. The owner of Oilprice.com will be buying and selling shares of this issuer for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any stock acquisition will or is likely to achieve profits.

DISCLAIMER: OilPrice.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with OilPrice.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by OilPrice.com are solely those of OilPrice.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

