ONE IN FOUR HOLIDAYMAKERS RISK INVALIDATING INSURANCE COVER

LONDON, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One in four British holidaymakers (25%) could be invalidating their travel insurance cover this summer by being economic with the truth when buying their policy, according to new research by AllClear Insurance.

The new AllClear poll of 2,089 adults wanted to discover if the rising cost of living impacted behaviour in an attempt to reduce costs for planned holidays. The survey found that one in four people said they would now willingly conceal or give false information to secure a cheaper premium when getting a quote for travel insurance:

Key findings:

10% said they would be economic with the truth on how long they planned to travel for;

9% said they would under-value the belongings they would take on holiday;

6% said they would not be honest about the reasons why they were travelling;

6% said they would not declare all details of pre-existing medical conditions;

3% said they would lie about their age.

The AllClear poll found that men were more likely to give false information to get cheaper travel insurance than women (32% Vs 18%) and, regionally, this was also most prevalent in London 39% and the West Midlands 30%. Curiously, the wealthiest respondents (those earning more than £40,000 a year) were those most likely to say they would not declare all details of pre-existing medical conditions in order to get cheaper travel insurance (9%).

Chris Rolland, CEO at AllClear Insurance comments: "It is a false economy for anyone to cut corners or withhold information when taking out a travel insurance policy because it can invalidate a policy when it comes to making a claim. With Covid still out there, fires breaking out across Europe and more people with medical conditions heading abroad this summer, it is absolutely vital that everyone going on holiday puts safety first. We fully understand that everyone is feeling the pain from the cost-of-living crisis but no one wants to get ill abroad and find their policy is invalid because they have knowingly failed to disclose all information when buying travel insurance. More than ever before, our advice to all people taking out travel cover this summer is to disclose everything at point-of-sale and be sure you are fully covered before heading off abroad."

