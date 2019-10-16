One Distribution Announce Decisive Signing as John Dams is Appointed General Manager

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Distribution Ltd, a leading technology distributer has today announced John Dams has been appointed as General Manager from the 14th October.

John has a distinguished career history and was previously General Manager at Arrow ECS, where he held full P&L responsibility for the UK business, along with being a member of the UK&I board. Most recently he has been working for QuantumSine, a vendor start-up where he was responsible for running the EMEA territory.

With over 30 years' experience in the IT industry, John spent over 20 years of his career within distribution, at Computerlinks, formerly Unipalm, and then Arrow ECS. John held eminent roles including UK&I Sales Director, and was a member of the Computerlinks Group operational board, substantially contributing to the strategy and direction of the company.

Frank Richmond, will remain as a board member and Non-Executive Director continuing to contribute to the long term strategy of the business. John will also be a member of the Cyber Business Group board, who are the majority shareholder of One Distribution.

"John's exceptional track record gives him the strategic, forward-looking perspective, that combined with his strong operational skills will take One Distribution to its next phase of growth." comments Frank Richmond, Managing Director at One Distribution. "I will still be working closely with John and the team at One Distribution as a board member and Non-Executive Director."

"During my time within distribution, I have always believed in running a people focused business. This is one of many reasons why I am excited to be joining One Distribution and growing the business to the next level." Says John Dams, General Manager at One Distribution. "I am looking forward to building on the success we have seen to date, with a strong team and the market leading vendors that we have in our portfolio. With our unique collaborative value, service led approach, and our wealth of experience and relationships, we are best positioned to help our partners achieve their goals within the ever-changing IT market."

About One Distribution

Empowered Cyber Solutions for Business

One distribution is the leading name in technology distribution, combining over 20 years success and experience within the competitive, fast paced, high growth tech space. Providing unrivalled expertise and agility to the Cybersecurity marketplace, driving growth and expanding markets for our technology partners within the UK and Ireland. To learn more about One Distribution, visit www.onedistribution.co.uk or follow us on Twitter @1distribution

One Distribution contact:

Jessica Hayward

Marketing

m. 07862 241164

e. Jessica.hayward@onedistribution.co.uk

SOURCE One Distribution Ltd