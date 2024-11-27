'One Day at Christmas' Brings Festive Joy to Over 5,000 People Since Launch

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception in 2017, One Day at Christmas has transformed the holiday season for over 5,000 vulnerable and isolated people across the UK. This heartwarming initiative is hosted by the UK events industry and has served thousands of meals, spread countless smiles, and pulled more Christmas crackers than anyone can count.

What Is One Day at Christmas?

One day at Christmas is a nationwide initiative created by the UK events industry to provide a festive day out packed with entertainment, fun, and seasonal cheer tailored to the needs of vulnerable people in each local community. Each venue offers a unique agenda filled with activities, performances, and delicious food, ensuring a magical experience for every guest. Organisers work closely with local charities and councils to identify individuals who would benefit most, creating a sense of connection and belonging during a time of year that can be challenging.

On Friday, 6th December, the 2024 edition of One Day at Christmas will welcome over 2,600 guests at eight iconic venues nationwide:

Business Design Centre, London

Coventry Building Society Arena

ExCeL London

Farnborough International

Manchester Central

NEC Birmingham

Royal Armouries, Leeds

SEC Glasgow

A Growing Impact

Thanks to the collective efforts of the events industry and the generosity of sponsors and donors, this year's event is on target to raise an impressive £90,000, surpassing last year's £80,000 total. This year, over 300 volunteers will give their time and talent to ensure every guest experiences a magical day.

Since its inception, One Day at Christmas has raised over £140,000 and served 5,870 Christmas dinners – equating to over 17,000 roast potatoes and over 20,000 Brussel sprouts! The day has brought countless smiles to communities across the country.

From humble beginnings at ExCeL London in 2017, the initiative has expanded across the UK, uniting hundreds of event organisers, suppliers and volunteers to make the magic happen.

Combatting Loneliness at Christmas

Loneliness is one of the UK's most pressing public health challenges, affecting millions:

In 2022, 49.63% of UK adults (25.99 million people) reported feeling lonely occasionally, sometimes, often, or always [1] .

. Approximately 3.83 million people in Great Britain experience chronic loneliness, feeling lonely 'often or always' [2].

"No one should feel alone at Christmas. One Day at Christmas is our way of creating a joyful, inclusive day for those who need it most. This event and the thousands of people we have helped over the years is testament to the co-operation, determination and tenacity of the events industry. We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved, and truly grateful to the venues, volunteers and sponsors who make this possible." Julian Agostini, founder of One Day at Christmas and founder of Mash Media.

To find out more www.onedayatchristmas.com.

