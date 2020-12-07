Oncopeptides will host a webcast on Wednesday, December 9th at 14:00 (CET) to provide an update regarding data presented at the ASH annual meeting

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, today announces that the company will host a webcast on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020, at 14:00 (CET) to provide an update regarding the data presented December 4-8 at the American Society Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2020.

At ASH Oncopeptides has presented twelve abstracts, including one oral presentation. Key clinical abstracts focused on new data from the ongoing phase 1/2 ANCHOR combination study and new data from the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study. The preclinical abstracts further explored the mechanism of action of the proprietary peptide-drug conjugate platform in multidrug resistant models of multiple myeloma.

The webcast will be hosted by CEO Marty J Duvall, CSO Jakob Lindberg and CMO Klaas Bakker.

The webcast can be followed via the link:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/oncopeptides-post-ash-2020

Participants who would like to ask questions can use the telephone numbers below:

SE: +46 8 505 583 58

UK: +44 3333 009 266

US: +1 833 526 83 82

The presentation can be found at:

www.oncopeptides.com/post-ash-2020-webcast-presentation/



For more information, please contact:

Rein Piir, Head of Investor Relations, Oncopeptides

E-mail: rein.piir@oncopeptides.com

Cell phone: +46 70 853 72 92

The information was submitted for publication on December 7, 2020 at 10:00 (CET).

About melflufen

Melflufen (INN melphalan flufenamide) is a first in class peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) that targets aminopeptidases and rapidly releases alkylating agents into tumor cells. Melflufen is rapidly taken up by myeloma cells due to its high lipophilicity and is immediately hydrolyzed by peptidases to release an entrapped hydrophilic alkylator payload. Aminopeptidases are overexpressed in tumor cells and are even more pronounced in advanced cancers and tumors with a high mutational burden. In vitro, melflufen is 50-fold more potent in myeloma cells than the alkylator payload itself due to the increased intracellular alkylator concentration. Melflufen displays cytotoxic activity against myeloma cell lines resistant to other treatments, including alkylators, and has also demonstrated inhibition of DNA repair induction and angiogenesis in preclinical studies. In the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study melflufen plus dexamethasone demonstrated encouraging efficacy and a clinically manageable safety profile in heavily pretreated patients with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma, with primarily hematologic Adverse Events (AE) and a low incidence of non-hematologic AEs.

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The lead product candidate melflufen, is a first in class peptide-drug conjugate that targets aminopeptidases and rapidly releases alkylating agents into tumor cells. Melflufen is in development as a new treatment for the hematological malignancy multiple myeloma and is being tested in multiple clinical studies including the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study and the ongoing phase 3 OCEAN study. Based on the results from the HORIZON study a New Drug Application has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA, for accelerated approval of melflufen in combination with dexamethasone for treatment of adult patients with triple-class refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA, has granted the New Drug Application a priority review, with a PDUFA date of February 28, 2021.Oncopeptides' global Headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden and the U.S. Headquarters is situated in Boston, Mass. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

