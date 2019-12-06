Oncopeptides Will Host a Webcast on Tuesday, December 10th at 13:00 (CET) to Provide an Update Regarding Data Presented at the ASH Annual Meeting
06 Dec, 2019, 13:17 GMT
STOCKHOLM, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), announces today that the company will host a webcast on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019, at 13:00 (CET) to provide an update regarding the data presented December 7-8 at the American Society Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2019. The webcast will be hosted by CEO Jakob Lindberg.
The webcast can be followed via the link:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/oncopeptides-webcast-post-ash
Participants who would like to ask questions can use the telephone numbers below:
Sweden: +46-8-56642706
Europe: +44-3333009270
USA: +1-8335268384
The presentation can be found at:
https://oncopeptides.se/en/post-ash-webcast-2019/
This information was submitted for publication at 14:00 CET, December 6, 2019
About Oncopeptides
Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen, a novel peptide-drug conjugate that rapidly delivers a cytotoxic payload into tumor cells. Melflufen is in development as a new treatment for the hematological cancer multiple myeloma and is currently being tested in multiple clinical studies including the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study and the ongoing phase 3 OCEAN study. Oncopeptides' headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.
Visit www.oncopeptides.com for more information.
For further information, please contact:
Rein Piir, Head of Investor Relations at Oncopeptides
E-mail: rein.piir@oncopeptides.com
Cell phone: +46-70-853-7292
