Oncopeptides AB: Year-end Report 2020

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summary Q4

Financial overview October 1 - December 31, 2020

Net sales amounted to SEK 0.0 M (0.0)

(0.0) Loss for the period was SEK 513.0 M (loss: 244.9)

(loss: 244.9) Loss per share, before and after dilution, was SEK 7.59 (loss: 4.42)

(loss: 4.42) On December 31 cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 840.3 M (926.2)

Significant events during the period October 1 - December 31, 2020

First patient enrolled in the phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE combination study in multiple myeloma

Phase 2 ANCHOR data presented at ASH

Oncopeptides announced the intention to apply for conditional marketing authorization of melflufen in the EU

The FDA accepted IND application to initiate clinical studies with OPD5, the company's second candidate drug

A capital markets day was arranged with more than 250 participants online

Full data set from phase 2 HORIZON study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology

Oncopeptides entered into a €40 M loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB)

Extraordinary General Meeting held in December resolved to implement a long-term incentive program for US employees

Financial overview of the group

SEK thousand 2020

Oct - Dec 2019

Oct - Dec 2020

Jan - Dec 2019

Jan - Dec Net sales - - - - Operating loss -511,573 -244,244 -1,591,279 -739,392 Loss before tax -511,789 -244,400 -1,592,442 -739,920 Loss for the period -512,966 -244,904 -1,594,693 -740,705









Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK) -7.59 -4.42 -25.57 -14.33









Cash flow from operating activities -357,162 -216,974 -1,296,509 -690,566 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 840,255 926,186 840,255 926,186









Research & development costs/operating expenses % 45% 64% 54% 74%

Conference call for investors, analysts and the media

Year-end Report 2020 and an operational update will be presented by CEO Marty J Duvall and members of Oncopeptides Leadership team, Thursday February 18, 2021 at 14:00 (CET).

The conference call will also be streamed via a link on the website: www.oncopeptides.com.

Phone numbers for participants from:

Sweden: +46 8 566 426 95

Europe: +44 3333 009 030

USA: +1 833 526 83 47

Financial calendar

Annual Report 2020: Week starting with April 26, 2021 Interim Report Q1 2021: May 26, 2021 Annual General Meeting 2021: May 26, 2021 Interim Report Q2 2021: August 26, 2021 Interim Report Q3 2021: November 18, 2021

For more information

Marty J Duvall, CEO, Oncopeptides AB (publ)

E-mail: marty.duvall@oncopeptides.com

Linda Holmström, Director of Investor Relations, Oncopeptides AB (publ)

E-mail: linda.holmstrom@oncopeptides.com

Telephone: +46 (0)708 73 40 95

Rein Piir, Senior Advisor Investor Relations, Oncopeptides AB (publ)

E-mail: rein.piir@oncopeptides.com

Telephone: +46 (0)70 853 72 92

This information is information that Oncopeptides is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on February 18, 2021.

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The lead product candidate melflufen, is a first in class peptide-drug conjugate that targets aminopeptidases and releases alkylating agents into tumor cells. Melflufen is in development as a new treatment for the hematological malignancy multiple myeloma and is being tested in multiple clinical studies including the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study and the phase 3 OCEAN study. Based on the results from the HORIZON study a New Drug Application has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA, for accelerated approval of melflufen in combination with dexamethasone for treatment of adult patients with triple-class refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA has granted the New Drug Application a priority review with a PDUFA date of February 28, 2021.Oncopeptides' global Headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden and the U.S. Headquarters is situated in Boston, Mass. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/oncopeptides-ab/r/year-end-report-2020,c3289042

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15404/3289042/1374690.pdf Year end report 2020 (PDF) https://mb.cision.com/Public/15404/3289042/97071b57d5b409bc.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE Oncopeptides AB