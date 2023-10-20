Oncolytics Biotech® to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights

News provided by

Oncolytics Biotech® Inc.

20 Oct, 2023, 12:00 BST

Conference call and webcast to take place on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company focused on oncology, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss a corporate update and financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

Conference Call & Webcast

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Dial-In – North American Toll-Free: (888) 664-6383

Dial-In – International: (416) 764-8650

RapidConnect: to join the conference call without operator assistance, please click here

Conference ID (if needed): 6026-0546

Webcast: please click here

A webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of Oncolytics' website, available by clicking here, and archived for three months. A dial-in replay will be available for one week and can be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0541 (North America) or (416) 764-8677 (International) and using replay code: 260-546#.

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent. Pelareorep has demonstrated promising results in Phase 2 studies in breast and pancreatic cancers. It acts by inducing anti-cancer immune responses and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype -- turning "cold" tumors "hot" -- through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers.

Pelareorep has demonstrated synergies with multiple approved oncology treatments. Oncolytics is currently conducting and planning combination clinical trials with pelareorep in solid and hematological malignancies as it advances towards registrational studies in metastatic breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. For further information, please visit: www.oncolyticsbiotech.com.

Company Contact

Jon Patton

Director of IR & Communication

+1-858-886-7813

jpatton@oncolytics.ca 

Investor Relations for Oncolytics

Timothy McCarthy

LifeSci Advisors

+1-917-679-9282

tim@lifesciadvisors.com 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1808285/4295352/Oncolytics_Biotech_Grey.jpg 

SOURCE Oncolytics Biotech® Inc.

Also from this source

Oncolytics Biotech® To Present Two Posters on the Pelareorep-Based GOBLET Study at ESMO 2023

Oncolytics Biotech® To Present Two Posters on the Pelareorep-Based GOBLET Study at ESMO 2023

Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company focused on oncology, today announced the publication...
Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Fireside Chat at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Fireside Chat at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company focused on oncology, today announced its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics