Oncolytics Biotech® Reports Interim Results from Phase 1/2 GOBLET Study Showing a 70% Objective Response Rate in Pancreatic Cancer at the SITC Annual Meeting

70% objective response rate (ORR; n=10) is nearly triple the average ORR of ~25% reported in historical control trials1-4

Data suggest pelareorep synergizes with PD-(L)1 inhibitors and standard-of-care chemotherapy in advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

Oncolytics plans to present pancreatic cancer data to regulators to determine the most expeditious path to approval

Company management to discuss these results and ongoing efforts to advance pelareorep into registration studies in breast and pancreatic cancer during Q3 earnings call today at 8:30 a.m. ET

Updated data from GOBLET's pancreatic cancer cohort to be presented in a poster at the SITC meeting and discussed during a key opinion leader webinar on November 14th at 10 a.m. ET

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today reported interim results from the phase 1/2 GOBLET study's first-line advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) cohort in an abstract published as part of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting. The SITC meeting is taking place both virtually and in-person at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, MA, from November 8 – 12, 2022.

As of the abstract's data cutoff date (July 28, 2022), seven of ten evaluable patients in GOBLET's PDAC cohort, which evaluates pelareorep in combination with Roche's anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab and the chemotherapeutic agents gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel, achieved a partial response (3 confirmed, 4 unconfirmed as of the cutoff date). An additional two patients achieved stable disease for an ORR and clinical benefit rate of 70% and 90%, respectively. No safety signals were observed with the studied combination.

"The ORR reported in the SITC abstract is remarkably nearly triple the average ORR seen in historical control trials of gemcitabine plus nab-paclitaxel, which is only about 25%," said Dirk Arnold M.D., Ph.D., Director of Asklepios Tumorzentrum Hamburg, and primary investigator of the GOBLET trial. "Further, PD-(L)1 inhibitors only benefit fewer than one percent of pancreatic cancer patients classified as MSI-high. GOBLET's interim results, therefore, strongly suggest that pelareorep's ability to reverse immunosuppressive tumor microenvironments produces synergies when combined with checkpoint inhibition and chemotherapy, leading to vastly improved responses. Given the urgent need for novel therapies in pancreatic cancer, I believe this exciting finding highlights an opportunity for pelareorep to transform the standard of care."

Dr. Matt Coffey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oncolytics Biotech Inc., commented, "GOBLET's interim results represent a crucial clinical milestone, providing robust proof-of-concept in a difficult-to-treat indication. Our next step is to discuss these data with regulatory authorities and potential partners, with the goal of advancing our pancreatic cancer program into a pivotal study. By adding a second near-term registration opportunity alongside our breast cancer program, we have enhanced pelareorep's value proposition and further de-risked our clinical pipeline. I look forward to discussing the strategic implications of our new data during our earnings call today and to hearing expert perspectives on GOBLET's results at our key opinion leader webinar next week."

Updated results from GOBLET's PDAC cohort, which is designed to enroll twelve evaluable patients, will be presented in a poster at the upcoming SITC meeting. The trial's metastatic colorectal and advanced anal cancer cohorts are proceeding as planned, with the cohort in third-line metastatic colorectal cancer now fully enrolled.

Alongside this potential PDAC opportunity, Oncolytics continues to advance pelareorep towards a registration study in metastatic breast cancer. The company's randomized phase 2 trial in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer, BRACELET-1, remains on track for a readout on overall response rate, progression-free survival, and evolving overall survival data in the first half of 2023.

Additional details related to the SITC abstract and upcoming poster, entitled, Pelareorep combined with atezolizumab and chemotherapy demonstrates encouraging results as first-line treatment in advanced or metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) patients – Interim results from the GOBLET study, are shown below.

Abstract Number: 650

Poster Session Date and Time: November 11, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. ET

Poster Session Location: Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Hall C

A copy of the abstract is currently available for viewing in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC) supplement. A copy of the poster will be available on the Posters & Publications page of Oncolytics' website (LINK) following the conclusion of the meeting.

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

The Oncolytics management team will discuss the data published in the SITC abstract and the Company's clinical development strategy in pancreatic cancer during its third quarter earnings call taking place today, November 7, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Key Opinion Leader Webinar

Oncolytics will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on November 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET. During the webinar, the KOLs and members of the Oncolytics management team will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer, as well as the updated interim GOBLET study results that will be presented at the SITC meeting. A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.



About GOBLET

The GOBLET (Gastrointestinal tumOrs exploring the treatment comBinations with the oncolytic reovirus peLarEorep and anTi-PD-L1) study is a phase 1/2 multiple indication study in advanced or metastatic gastrointestinal tumors. The study is being conducted at 14 centers in Germany. The co-primary endpoints of the study are objective response rate (ORR) assessed at week 16 and safety. Key secondary and exploratory endpoints include additional efficacy assessments and evaluation of potential biomarkers (T cell clonality and CEACAM6). The study employs a Simon two-stage design with Stage 1 comprising four treatment groups expected to enroll a total of approximately 55 patients:

Pelareorep in combination with atezolizumab, gemcitabine, and nab-paclitaxel in 1st line advanced/metastatic pancreatic cancer patients (n=12); Pelareorep in combination with atezolizumab in 1st line MSI (microsatellite instability)-high metastatic colorectal cancer patients (n=19); Pelareorep in combination with atezolizumab and TAS-102 in 3rd line metastatic colorectal cancer patients (n=14); and Pelareorep in combination with atezolizumab in 2nd line advanced and unresectable anal cancer patients (n=10).

Any cohort showing an ORR above a pre-specified threshold in Stage 1 may be advanced to Stage 2 and enroll additional patients.

About AIO

AIO-Studien-gGmbH (AIO) emerged from the study center of the internal oncology working group within the German Cancer Society (DKG). AIO operates with a non-profit purpose of promoting science and research with a focus on medical oncology. Since its foundation, AIO has become a successful sponsor and study management company and has established itself both nationally and internationally.

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics is a biotechnology company developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent. This compound induces anti-cancer immune responses and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype -- turning "cold" tumors "hot" -- through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers.

Pelareorep has demonstrated synergies with immune checkpoint inhibitors and may also be synergistic with other approved oncology treatments. Oncolytics is currently conducting and planning clinical trials evaluating pelareorep in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and targeted therapies in solid and hematological malignancies as it advances towards registration studies in metastatic breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. For further information, please visit: www.oncolyticsbiotech.com.

