Oncology Nutrition Market Size To Reach USD 3.92 Bn In 2030 | The Necessity Of Proper Nutrition During And After Cancer Treatment Is Driving Market Revenue Growth, Says Reports and Data

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global oncology nutrition market size is expected to reach USD 3.92 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. Rising need to maintain proper nutrition for cancer patients and increasing investments in clinical research and development of more enhanced nutritional products by major players are driving oncology nutrition market revenue growth.

Various companies are investing in development of cancer nutrition products to fulfill the ongoing need to provide proper nutrition to cancer patients as they suffer from malnutrition. Oncology nutrition solutions are expected to provide superior outcomes in terms of treating malnutrition in cancer patients. According to National Cancer Institute, in 2019, there were estimated 16.9 million cancer survivors in the United States. The number of cancer survivors is projected to increase to 22.2 million by 2030. Nutritional assistance is offered exclusively for 30%–60% of cancer patients during and after the treatment of cancer that helps them to gain strength and ability to fight the disease and improves stamina to reduce after-effects of the therapy such as malnutrition, anemia, and constipation, among others. Accurate and early diagnosis of cancer and providing oncology nutrition to patients at an early stage can help them to recover quickly and prevent from malnutrition.

The global oncology nutrition market is expected to be driven by other major factors such as rising number of deaths due to various types of cancer globally, and increasing requirement to fulfil nutritional needs of cancer patients during and after treatment. According to World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in six deaths. In addition, awareness campaigns in various countries by healthcare organizations about advantages of nutritional needs for cancer patients and initiatives taken by federal organizations is contributing to market revenue growth. In 2016 for instance, the Italian Association of Medical Oncology, the Italian Society of Artificial Nutrition and Metabolism, and the Italian Federation of Volunteer-based Cancer Organizations formed collaborative group and launched structured project called 'Integrating Nutritional Therapy in Oncology'. The goal was to raise awareness of oncologists regarding nutritional issues and consequently improving nutritional care of cancer patients in Italy.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In April 2020 , Esperer Onco Nutrition, which is a India -based startup company, launched a range of nutrition supplements for patients suffering from cancer. These supplements target patients before, during and after treatment, and help patients to avoid cancer-related weight loss.

, Esperer Onco Nutrition, which is a -based startup company, launched a range of nutrition supplements for patients suffering from cancer. These supplements target patients before, during and after treatment, and help patients to avoid cancer-related weight loss. Nutritional support is recommended for stomach & gastrointestinal cancer patients to fulfill the required nutrition during and after their treatment due to many side effects such as loss of appetite and issues with digestion, difficulty in swallowing and feeling full after eating small amounts of food. Nutrition could be provided with oral, Enteral Nutrition (EN), and Parenteral Nutrition (PN). Enteral nutrition (EN) has been proven to help maintain intestinal barrier function, immunity, and gut dysbiosis and provide a valid nutritional option for patients with dysphagia or obstruction when the oral intake does not satisfy the nutritional requirements.

The clinic segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Anorexia, decreased food intake, lethargy, weight loss, muscle loss and deterioration in functional ability are all common after treatment effects in patients with advanced cancer. Oncology nutrition is prescribed to cancer patients to meet the nutrition required for faster recovery and to reduce side effects. Nutrition counselling, commercial food supplements, appetite stimulants, enteral nutrition, and parenteral nutrition are among the services provided by clinics to patients, which is driving revenue growth of this segment.

The online pharmacies segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Online pharmacies have a vast network with medicines of various brands to choose from according to prescription. Increasing trend of buying medicines and other healthcare products from online websites and apps due to benefits offered such as convenience and door-step delivery at any time and wide availability of options compare to offline retail stores are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

The radiation therapy segment revenue is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Radiation results in extreme weight loss and the degree of weight loss and malnutrition is determined by the region of the patient's body being treated with radiation, as well as the dose, duration, and volume of treatment. Some of the side effects of radiation therapy include nausea, vomiting, microsites, dysphagia, xerostomia, trismus, diarrhea, enteritis, and malabsorption. After surgery or radiation therapy, extra protein is usually needed to heal tissues and fight infection. During the treatment process, eating can be a difficult task for patients, especially if there are any side effects. Oncology nutrition is used to fulfill the nutrition requirements of a patient which is driving the segment revenue growth.

Parenteral nutrition segment is expected to register rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Nutrition must be supplied into the patient's bloodstream, bypassing the gut, if the patient's gut cannot absorb nutrients. Some of the reasons behind this style of feeding are blockage (obstruction) or failure of the gut to function (ileus), as well as holes in the gut where eating would aggravate infections. Parenteral nutrition is slowly pumped into the circulation via a drip, and because it might irritate blood vessels, it is generally supplied through a central venous line inserted into a large vein near the heart in the upper arm, chest, or neck. Sugar, carbs, proteins, fats, electrolytes, and trace elements are all delivered to the body via parenteral nutrition, which are necessary for sustaining high levels of energy, hydration, and strength.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period, due to number of patients choosing for oncology nutrition to address nutritional requirements of the body before and after cancer treatment is increasing in Asia Pacific . In 2020, according to WHO, there were an estimated 5 million cancer cases in Asia Pacific and risk of developing cancer before the age of 75 years is 17.5%.

market is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period, due to number of patients choosing for oncology nutrition to address nutritional requirements of the body before and after cancer treatment is increasing in . In 2020, according to WHO, there were an estimated 5 million cancer cases in and risk of developing cancer before the age of 75 years is 17.5%. Companies profiled in the global market report include Abbott Laboratories, Danone SA, Nestle SA, Fresenius Kabi AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC., Hormel Foods Corporation, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Victus Inc., and Global health products Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global oncology nutrition market based on type, end-use, ­­­distribution channel, stage, nutrition support, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Head and Neck Cancer

Stomach and Gastrointestinal Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Liver Cancer

Esophageal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Blood Cancer

Other Cancer

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Stage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Chemotherapy

Hormone Therapy

Radiation Therapy

Surgery

Immunotherapy

Stem Cell Transplant

Nutrition Support Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Enteral Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Israel



Rest of MEA

