Oncology Information System Market Worth $ 11.89 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 8.11% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Global Oncology Information System Market Overview

The major factors attributing to the growth of the oncology information systems market include the rising incidence of cancer cases worldwide. A rise in the geriatric population is also propelling the demand for oncology information systems and driving the market growth. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally. Approximately one in every six deaths is caused by cancer. According to Novartis, there exist more than 200 types of cancer requiring unique diagnosis and treatment. Also, it suggests that more than 21 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed by 2030.

The major players in the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Varian Medical Systems, Inc, McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Elekta AB, Epic Systems Corporation, IBM, Cerner Corporation, Advanced Data Systems, Bogardus Medical Systems, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Oncology Information System Market On the basis of Products and Services, Application, End User, and Geography.

Oncology information system Market by Product and Service

Software



Professional Services

Oncology information system Market by Application

Medical Oncology



Surgical Oncology



Radiation Oncology

Oncology information system Market by End user

Hospitals & Physician's Offices



Government Institutions



Research Centers

Oncology Information System Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

