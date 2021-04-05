Oncology Information System Market Worth $ 11.89 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 8.11% CAGR: Verified Market Research
05 Apr, 2021, 14:15 BST
- Rising prevalence of cancer, various advantages associated with the OIS over traditional methods of recording data, and several initiatives about oncology research are anticipated to drive the growth
JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Oncology Information System Market" by Product and Service (Software and Professional Services), by Application (Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, and Radiation Oncology), by End-User (Hospitals & Physician's Offices, Government Institutions, and Research Centers), and by Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Oncology Information System Market was valued at USD 6.71 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11.89 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.11 % from 2021 to 2028.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=2297
Browse in-depth TOC on "Oncology Information System Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures
Global Oncology Information System Market Overview
The major factors attributing to the growth of the oncology information systems market include the rising incidence of cancer cases worldwide. A rise in the geriatric population is also propelling the demand for oncology information systems and driving the market growth. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally. Approximately one in every six deaths is caused by cancer. According to Novartis, there exist more than 200 types of cancer requiring unique diagnosis and treatment. Also, it suggests that more than 21 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed by 2030.
The major players in the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Varian Medical Systems, Inc, McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Elekta AB, Epic Systems Corporation, IBM, Cerner Corporation, Advanced Data Systems, Bogardus Medical Systems, Inc.
Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Oncology Information System Market On the basis of Products and Services, Application, End User, and Geography.
- Oncology information system Market by Product and Service
- Software
- Professional Services
- Oncology information system Market by Application
- Medical Oncology
- Surgical Oncology
- Radiation Oncology
- Oncology information system Market by End user
- Hospitals & Physician's Offices
- Government Institutions
- Research Centers
- Oncology Information System Market by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Browse Related Reports:
Clinical Trial Supply Management Market by Clinical Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Others), by Product/Service (Manufacturing, Storage & distribution, Cold chain based, Non-cold chain based, and Supply chain management), by End Use (Pharmaceuticals, Biologics, Medical Devices, and Others), by Therapeutic Use (Oncology, CNS, Cardiovascular, Infectious disease, Metabolic Disorders, and Others), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Alinia (Nitazoxanide) Market by Product (Oral Suspension and Tablets), by Application (Patients 1 year of age and older and Patients 12 years and older), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Azelastine Market by Product (0.1% Nasal Spray and 0.15% Nasal Spray), by Application (Seasonal allergic rhinitis and Vasomotor rhinitis), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Healthcare Robotics-Surgical Robots Market by End-user (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers), by Application (Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, General Surgery), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Top 10 X-ray detector companies offering better medical insights internationally
Visualize Oncology Information System Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:
Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.
VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.
About Us
Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.
Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.
We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.
Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: 1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1480618/Oncology_informaton.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Verified Market Research
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article