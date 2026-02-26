Oncoinvent ASA: Second half 2025 results

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncoinvent (OSE: ONCIN), a biotech company developing a receptor-independent alpha radiopharmaceutical to eradicate cancer cells in the abdominal cavity after surgery with a single, targeted dose, today announces its second half 2025 results.

Oncoinvent's management team will give an online presentation to investors, analysts and the press at 09:30 CET today (details below).

Highlights:

Radspherin®

Reported positive final data from Phase 1 Trial of Radspherin ® to treat ovarian cancer

to treat ovarian cancer Published Phase 1 trial results for Radspherin ® in ovarian cancer in Gynecologic Oncology

in ovarian cancer in Gynecologic Oncology Presented final safety and efficacy results from the Phase 1/2a trial of Radspherin® to treat colorectal cancer at the 15th PSOGI International Congress on Peritoneal Surface Malignancies

Corporate

Completed merger with BerGenBio and successfully uplisted to Oslo Stock Exchange

Raised NOK 130 million in equity

Appointed Dr Ramzi Amri as Chief Financial Officer

Post-period highlights

January 2026: Included four additional sites in Oncoinvent's Phase 2 trial

February 2026: Present positive 24-month follow-up data from Phase 1 ovarian cancer trial of Radspherin® at 27th Congress of the European Society of Gynecological Oncology (ESGO) 2026

Oystein Soug, CEO, commented: "The second half of 2025 marked another productive period for Oncoinvent, with solid advances across our clinical programs together with important corporate and financial milestones. During the period, we progressed the Radspherin® Phase 2 trial in ovarian cancer, delivered meaningful scientific updates in two cancer indications, completed significant strategic transactions, and in the process strengthened the company's financial foundation ahead of the planned Phase 2 interim readout."

Presentation:

We invite to a live webcast today at 09.30 CET. It will be possible to submit questions during the presentation.

Date: Thursday, 26 February 2026

Time: 9:30am CET

Webcast link: https://qcnl.tv/p/l-V8RQZomSSettvFIGnxjg

A recording of the webcast will be made available on www.oncoinvent.com after the live sending.

Reporting material:

The reporting material are also available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.oncoinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:

Oystein Soug, Chief Executive Officer

Email: IR@oncoinvent.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Renate Birkeli, Director Investor Relations, on behalf of the Company, at the time and date stated above in this announcement.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/oncoinvent-asa/r/oncoinvent-asa--second-half-2025-results,c4313178

The following files are available for download: