Oncoinvent ASA: Invitation to Result Presentation Q4 2024

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with the release of the results for the full year and fourth quarter 2024, Oncoinvent invites to the following events:

Thursday 27 February 2025

07.30 CET

Release of stock exchange notification. Press release, quarterly report and presentation will be available on www.oncoinvent.com.

10.00 CET

Live streamed of quarterly presentation in English. A webcast will be available for everyone to view on www.oncoinvent.com. There will be a possibility for Q&A through the MS Teams Webinar.

About Oncoinvent

Oncoinvent is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel radiopharmaceutical therapies against cancer. The lead product candidate, Radspherin, uses the alpha-emitting radionuclide radium-224, directly targeting micro-metastases post-surgery, harnessing the benefits of modern radiopharmaceuticals without the complexities of biological targeting. Oncoinvent is investigating the safety and efficacy of Radspherin in a clinical development program in two indications. Currently two phase 1/2a trials and one randomized phase 2 trial are ongoing in the US, UK and Europe. More than 150 patients with peritoneal carcinomatosis, secondary to ovarian and colorectal cancer, will be enrolled in the current program. Preliminary clinical efficacy data are highly encouraging, and no serious toxicity or safety concerns have been reported to date. The Oncoinvent team consists of approx. 30 employees and runs a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to produce drug products for clinical trials in Nydalen, Oslo. Oncoinvent is listed on the Euronext Growth Oslo.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Oncoinvent's plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Oncoinvent's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Oncoinvent disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, the impact of results of such studies, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers.

For further information, please contact:

Øystein Soug, Chief Executive Officer

Email: soug@oncoinvent.com

Tore Kvam, Chief Financial Officer

Email: kvam@oncoinvent.com

