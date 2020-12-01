OnApp launches the all-new CDN.net - a fast, secure and truly global Content Delivery Network

Free trial available now at https://cdn.net

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnApp has launched an all-new version of CDN.net, a Content Delivery Network for any business that depends on having a fast and resilient online presence to maximize revenue and customer satisfaction. A free trial is available now at https://cdn.net.

CDN.net improves performance for online businesses by distributing their web pages, scripts, files, images and video to its global network, and ensuring customers get their content from the network location that can deliver it the fastest. With 160 locations worldwide, CDN.net offers truly global coverage and excellent price/performance for e-commerce companies, website owners, gaming providers and OTT video companies.

"Covid-19 lockdowns have created a huge demand for e-commerce and entertainment services, so it has never been more important to make sure your Internet presence is as fast as possible," said Olga Laguta, VP Sales at CDN.net. "CDN.net is a fast and simple way to make your website or stream perform optimally for your users, which translates to a better customer experience, fewer abandoned shopping carts, faster downloads and a more compelling proposition for any company that does business online."

CDN.net also improves resilience and security for web-based businesses. Using CDN.net reduces the load on your web server by distributing content requests to servers around the world – and if one server is unreachable, the next fastest takes over. CDN.net also provides free SSL certificates and a configurable WAF (Web Application Firewalls) for its users, which helps to protect websites from malicious traffic.

A range of CDN packages is available now at https://cdn.net. The CDN.net team can also provide customized CDN, private CDN and managed CDN services for customers.

CDN.net makes CDN easy for e-commerce providers, gaming providers, website owners, streaming services, video on demand companies and service providers.

