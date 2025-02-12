On Valentine's Day, a tomato-red menu is served by "Red Gold from Europe", specially created for seduction.

This dinner for Swedish lovers is an aphrodisiac menu based on canned tomatoes: soft cheese in tomato sauce, baked salt cod with potatoes and olives in tomato sauce and tomato and almond chocolate cake.

NAPLES, Italy, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most beautiful and heartfelt acts of love is to prepare delicious homemade dishes for your partner, even better if they are hot red and spicy. Canned tomatoes are perfect for a lovers' dinner, and with a touch of chilli, dinner will be even more 'piquant'. Therefore, here's a special Valentine's Day menu based on organic canned tomatoes by "Red Gold from Europe", the international project supported by ANICAV (the National Association of Canned Vegetables Industries) and co-funded by the European Union, which promotes and enhances the export of Italian organic canned tomatoes to Sweden and their consumption. As a gift for Swedish sweethearts, here are three tasty recipes: an appetiser of soft cheese in tomato sauce; a main course of baked salt cod with potatoes and olives in tomato sauce; a chocolate cake made with canned whole peeled tomatoes and almonds.