On the Occasion of IFA's Centennial, Winners of GPTIAwards 2024 Revealed, Charting the Course for Future Technological Advancements

BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, coinciding with the centennial of the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA), winners of the Global Product Technology Innovation Awards (GPTIAwards) were unveiled on September 6. Established in 2014 by International Data Group (IDG) and the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), GPTIAwards celebrates its tenth anniversary this year. This milestone not only underscores its sustained influence and authority in the global technology sector but also highlights its pivotal role in advancing innovation in consumer electronics technology worldwide.

Since its inception, GPTIAwards has become a key indicator of the global consumer electronics industry. In addition to celebrating technological innovation, it acts as a chronicler and catalyst for the advancement of the tech sector. Over the past decade, it has observed the emergence and implementation of numerous groundbreaking technologies. Looking ahead, we anticipate the next ten years will bring even more pioneering innovations and products, propelling the industry to new heights.

Revealed Winners Showcasing Cutting-Edge Technology

Following intense competition and expert evaluation, the GPTIAwards 2024 has honored over 20 companies. The "Product Technology Gold Award" went to brands such as BOSCH, SIEMENS, MIDEA, AEG, TCL, MIELE, SONY, HISENSE, TECNO, SAMSUNG, CHANGHONG, ECOVACS, DYSON, TINECO, PHILIPS, BOE, JMGO, JURA, and FITBIT. Other notable mentions include LIEBHERR, BMW, BEKO, LOEWE, TESLA, IMOU, BLUETTI, and VESTEL. These award-winning products have showcased brand-led innovation through significant technological advancements in design or application. Representatives from European Digital Group, IFA hosts, and senior members of the awards committee were present to witness the event.

Notably, several Chinese companies' products and brands emerged prominently at this IFA, covering a range of categories, such as air conditioners, refrigerators, televisions, robot vacuums, portable power sources, projectors, gaming consoles, game controllers, and battery-powered cameras.

Chinese Home Appliance Brands Accelerating Globalization with Advanced Technology

In recent years, as globalization intensifies and economic ties between countries tighten, technology and innovation have emerged as key drivers of industry growth. In response to global economic challenges and shifting consumer markets, leading home appliance companies are refining their strategies and venturing into international markets.

MIDEA has received the "Innovative Heating Technology Gold Award", the "Integrated Fresh Air Technology Innovation Gold Award"and the "4WD Wind Control Technology Innovation Gold Award" for its three standout products, that is, the CirQHP Indoor Hybrid for overseas market, the Fresh Air Explorer Residential Central AC and the Air Virtuoso T3. These products showcase significant advancements in being an innovative new approach to indoor hybrid heating, fresh air technology, and wind control systems.

TCL A300 Series NXTFRAME TV has received the "Lifestyle TV Design Innovation Gold Award" for its remarkable features, including a versatile design, ultra-thin form, and superior sound system, seamlessly integrating modern technology with artistic elegance. Besides，TCL Free Built-In Refrigerator strikes an ideal balance between large capacity and compact dimensions with its 580mm ultra-slim profile, built-in design, and bottom ventilation technology. This innovation addresses modern home needs for both style and functionality, earning the "Free Built-In Design Innovation Gold Award".

Hisense Laser TV stands out globally with its an industry-first foldable frame house-entry solution,eye-care technology and cinema-quality viewing, earning the "Large Screen Display Technology Gold Award". In 2023, laser TVs of Hisense saw significant overseas growth, with one out of every two laser TVs shipped worldwide being a Hisense, setting a high standard for premium Chinese manufacturing abroad.

CHANGHONG CHiQ Xingbo Series has garnered the "Extraordinary Audiovisual Experiences Gold Award" for its exceptional technical performance. Since its launch in August 2023, this high-end flagship model has swiftly become a leader in the 288Hz high refresh rate TV market. Furthermore, CHiQ was honored with the "Smart Home Appliance Brand Award", reinforcing its prominence in the smart appliance sector.

BOE 31.6" sliding display won the "Flexible Slidable Display Technology Gold Award" for its unique sliding design and flexible OLED technology, becoming a masterpiece of future display technology. The product not only can freely switch between different sizes, but also realizes a total sliding distance more than 260mm, meanwhile the depth of its crease can be limited to less than 0.3mm.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI has been distinguished with the prestigious "Indoor Cleaning Solutions Gold Award", recognizing its groundbreaking integration of cutting-edge smart technology with the pioneering OZMO ROLLER Water Renewal Mopping System. Additionally, ECOVACS has received the esteemed "Home Cleaning Robot Brand Award", underscoring its notable influence and remarkable achievement in the global market.TINECO FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 is distinguished by its unique 180° flat design, which transforms traditional home cleaning practices and has been awarded the "Floor Cleaning Solutions Gold Award".

Gaming Equipment Upgrades Meeting High-End Consumer Demands

The ongoing success of the global console gaming market and the rapid expansion of the PC gaming sector have created new opportunities for gaming equipment companies. During the IFA 2024, TECNO MEGA MINI Gaming G1 was honored with the "Design and Technology Integration Innovation Gold Award". In addition, TECNO Pocket Go secured the "AR Immersive PC Gaming Experience Innovation Gold Award", heralding a new era for Windows AR gaming devices.

Smart Technology and Energy Efficiency as the Ultimate Pursuit for Companies

In an era characterized by scientific and technological innovation and a commitment to sustainability, smart technology and energy efficiency are becoming the ultimate goals for consumer electronics and tech companies. JMGO N1S Ultimate 4K, the world's first 4K triple laser gimbal projector featuring Google TV, was honored with the "Laser Projection Technology Gold Award" for its MALC™ Triple laser technology and innovative integrated Gimbal design. IMOU AOV PT received the "Energy-Saving Technology Innovation Award" for its exceptional performance in always-on video mode and is equipped with low-power technology that keeps recording for 15 days with only 10000mAh battery and the Solar Panel charger even works very well in -10℃ temperature. BLUETTI AC240P, the first high-capacity portable energy storage device with IP65 dust and water resistance, won the "Intelligent Portable Energy Storage Innovation Award".

The decade-long history of the GPTIAwards highlights the technological advancements of the global tech industry and chronicles its dynamic evolution. Looking forward, it will continue to embody professionalism, authority, and cutting-edge innovation. With focus on emerging tech trends, GPTIAwards will drive advancements and innovative applications in the global consumer electronics sector, and inject new vitality into the industry, collectively shaping a smarter and more connected future.