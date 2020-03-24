On The Bench Moves Swiftly to Support the HubSpot Business Ecosystem Putting its Commercial Activity on Hold in the Wake of Coronavirus Disruption

On The Bench waives its service fees to HubSpot customers signing up to the platform in an effort to reduce costs to customers while providing much needed contracts for HubSpot experts

NEWARK, DE, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On The Bench, https://onthebench.io the online marketplace for HubSpot services, has today announced that it is putting its commercial activities on hold, effective from today.

The move will help HubSpot businesses and HubSpot experts that have been disrupted and displaced by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak get connected easily and inexpensively to the support services that they need or can provide.

The announcement allows HubSpot customers that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic to access essential HubSpot services, without On The Bench's service fees, as well as providing access to much needed project work for former employees and HubSpot freelancers impacted by business downturn.

On The Bench helps connect businesses and freelancers with HubSpot support and services across the world by offering pre-packaged digital 'service bundles' through its online marketplace. It also provides support for market leading packages such as Gusto (HR & payroll) and Xero (accounting and financials).

Graeme Wilson, CEO and Co-founder of On The Bench, commented: "As the coronavirus pandemic taken hold of businesses and the economy, we need to make it easier for HubSpot customers to get access to support at an affordable rate. On The Bench is an easy-to-use platform which provides a marketplace where businesses and professional services providers come together to look for and accept problem-solving solutions, content creation, technology development and expert advice – all at an affordable price that the buyer offers and the experts bid for."

Graeme Wilson continues, "In these trying times livelihoods are at stake, which is why we have opened up our services without an On The Bench service fee to those that need it most. We're asking anyone that needs our services to get in touch using the #HelpingHubspottersEverywhere hashtag on social media or by visiting the website, https://onthebench.io, where our chatbots will help to explain how to sign-up."

