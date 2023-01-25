On the Back of Winning ''Best Vape Brand'' Award, VOOPOO's Brand New Pod the ARGUS Z Hits the UK Market

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VOOPOO, a globally renowned vape brand, was recently announced the winner of the "Best Vape Brand" for the third consecutive industry at the Ecigclick Vape Awards, the most prestigious awards ceremony in the UK vape industry. VOOPOO won six other awards that night, including the ARGUS POD winning the "Best Vape Kit for Beginners" category, and the ARGUS P1 winning the "Best Pod System."

To add to these award winning vapes in the ARGUS pod series is the ARGUS Z, which recently officially entered the UK market.

VOOPOO ARGUS Z VOOPOO ARGUS Z’s offline stores in the UK

Over recent years, VOOPOO has achieved global sales growth with multiple products of the DRAG series, which has gained a userbase of over 50 million worldwide.

As the leading brand for pod mods, VOOPOO has never been less mindful of user needs and innovative technological improvements. Since 2022, VOOPOO has prioritized development of pod mods, which has attracted many professional vapers and vaping adapters, with the ARGUS POD and ARGUS P1 gaining significant market recognition and a growing loyal legion of customers since being launched.

The third addition in the ARGUS series, the compact and delicate ARGUS Z is equipped with a built-in 900mAh battery for portability and long-term endurance. With a patented multi-layer leak-resistant design, it brings users a carefree vaping experience. The original U-shaped anti-blocking air intake on both sides of the cartridge increases the airflow and ensures a smooth taste. Equipped with ingenious ITO atomization technology, the ARGUS Z brings you a delightful mouth-to-lung (MTL) experience.

The ARGUS POD Cartridge is compatible with ARGUS Z, ARGUS POD, and ARGUS P1, which is convenient to switch.

The VOOPOO ARGUS Z is first being sold in the UK in more than 100 officially designated, offline stores, as well as on the online shop. It's on sale now.

About VOOPOO

VOOPOO was established in 2017 and has rapidly risen through DRAG products, which have been widely acclaimed globally in a short period of time. As a high-tech enterprise with R&D, design, manufacturing, and branding, VOOPOO has four major product series — ARGUS, DRAG, VINCI, and V. Currently, VOOPOO has a presence in more than 70 countries in North America, Europe, and Asia.

