On-Chain Bonds Platform Obligate Appoints Former Global Head of Exchanges for Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX) Thomas Zeeb to Board of Directors

In this appointment, Thomas Zeeb will provide guidance as Obligate continues to offer large grade corporate bond issuances and develops its institutional-grade platform

ZURICH, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Obligate , an investment platform enabling companies to issue on-chain bonds and commercial paper to receive funding, has appointed Thomas Zeeb to the company's Board of Directors. Zeeb will bring with him over 30 years of experience in the traditional finance sector, namely in capital markets, securities and exchanges, post trade infrastructure services, risk management and regulatory compliance.

On his appointment, Thomas Zeeb commented: "One of the last large scale projects I oversaw as Global Head of Six was the development of a digital asset trading and custody platform to supplement our core offerings. It was at this time that I began seeing the opportunities and potential of new digital solutions for traditional finance. One of the biggest issues I have seen firsthand over the last several decades is the cost, in both time and money, that companies incur to raise capital, which is something Obligate is directly addressing. I believe their efforts to increase efficiencies in the debt capital market represent real innovation and I hope that my experience in the traditional sector will help drive this further."

Zeeb will assume this position following his time at SIX , the Swiss financial services firm. In the past decade, Zeeb has acted as Global Head of Exchanges, Head of Securities and Exchanges, and CEO of SIX Securities Services. Additionally, Zeeb has been on the company's executive board for 14 years, and chairman of both SIX SIS AG and subsequently SIX Swiss Exchange and SIX Digital Exchange. During his tenure at the firm, Zeeb was responsible for the creation of the SIX Digital Exchange. Today, he also is currently an advisor to Bain Consulting, and a board member of Fintica AI, and the Athens Exchange Group.

Benedikt Schuppli , Co-Founder and CEO at Obligate, commented: "Thomas' passion for supporting the financial sector's moves to adapt to new challenges and paradigms aligns seamlessly with our own, and we are delighted to have him join our board. Our company will greatly benefit from his insight and expertise as we work to make debt capital markets more efficient and expand their reach. Thomas' extensive career in global capital markets, exchanges, and his familiarity with their digital integration will help us achieve this."

With over 30 years in senior leadership positions within financial services, including roles as CEO, Executive Director and Managing Director for the likes of Bank of New York, Deutsche Börse Clearstream and SIX, and 15 years as a board member and chairman, Thomas Zeeb brings a wealth of experience to the Obligate team. His expansive work in digital transformation, securities exchanges and strategic planning offers new opportunities and perspectives for the Obligate brand as it continues to develop its services and offerings.

About Obligate:

Obligate combines deep legal and tech knowhow with financial expertise to help build a new blockchain-based financial system. Promoting a fully-regulated approach, Obligate offers a decentralized platform for on-chain financing using bonds and commercial paper on Polygon. Thus, Obligate unlocks a new era for DeFi - regulated but decentralized. Obligate.com has team members in Switzerland, Germany, Lithuania, UK and Singapore and has won several awards, most recently the global fintech hackcelerator at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2022.

SOURCE Obligate