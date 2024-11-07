OMODA Partners with Three UK Artists to Design the Future

OMODA showcases its emphasis on creative design with an innovative artist collaboration

Three artists based across the UK are each customising the exterior of an OMODA E5 with their bespoke design

The artists are to transform their vehicles in the coming weeks, with the final masterpieces being revealed later in the year.

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The pioneering new automotive brand, OMODA, has officially launched its all-electric OMODA E5 in the UK. As a subsidiary of Chery International, China's leading vehicle exporter, OMODA combines cutting-edge automotive design with innovative technology, and places a strong emphasis on creativity – providing the perfect canvas for artists.

The all-electric OMODA E5

To celebrate this best-in-class creativity, OMODA has partnered with three artists based across the UK to customise their very own OMODA E5. The artists will be bringing to life their unique flair onto the body of the vehicle to create three bespoke cars that embody their individuality.

Super Freak, aka Dan Whitehouse, a West Midlands raised illustrator whose palette includes cartoon characters and primary colours, said: "One of my earliest dreams when I was a kid was to design cars. As a grown up, getting the opportunity to put my goofy characters and wonderfully weird world of colours onto an actual car is just a massive pinch-me moment!"

London based artist and designer Olli Hull added: "Whilst brainstorming my design for the OMODA E5, I have been thinking a lot about sustainable fashion trends and how these could be translated onto the exterior of the car. The OMODA model is futuristic and innovative, and I want my design to reflect that."

The OMODA E5 is an all-electric SUV that offers contemporary design, advanced technology, and efficient performance to deliver a premium driving experience at a competitive price.

Harrogate based artist Jing Zhang said: "It is out of my comfort zone to translate my artwork onto a vehicle, but the challenge has been hugely rewarding so far. I am usually a digital illustrator, and I want my work on the car to combine both the sleekness of its design with my own taste for intricate patterns and colour schemes."

"At OMODA, we believe that creativity, design, and innovation are the driving forces behind exceptional experiences," said Steve Eum, Chief Design Officer at OMODA. "This collaboration with Dan, Olli, and Jing perfectly embodies that ethos. Their unique artistic visions, being brought to life on the canvas of our OMODA E5, demonstrate the limitless possibilities when creativity meets automotive design."

About the dual-brand OMODA & JAECOO

OMODA is committed to design, intelligence and sustainable responsibility, bringing cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to young Generation Z users, offering them stylish vehicles ahead of their time.

In the name OMODA, the "O" stands for life and vitality, a symbol of the essential element of life, oxygen. "MODA" is derived from modern fashion trends, while representing a new global focus on a sustainable lifestyle, an embodiment of ecological greenery and avant-garde style.

OMODA is dedicated to embracing global consumers and creating a forward-looking brand for a spirited new generation of car buyers. This attitude is embodied in OMODA's first model to arrive in the UK, the OMODA 5.

A brand-new off-road brand arriving in Europe for the first time, the name JAECOO is inspired by a fusion of "Jäger" (meaning "hunter") and "cool." This melding of cultures captures both off-road and urban environments.

With more than a decade of experience gained from a joint venture with the world's most established off-road manufacturer, JAECOO was created to be "from classic, beyond classic", dedicated to innovation, taking on the urban off-road environment with exceptional performance, world-class safety features and forward-thinking, intelligent technologies. JAECOO blends the experience and craftsmanship of teams from across the world, with the aim of establishing a new standard for urban off-roaders.

Combined, OMODA & JAECOO is the fastest growing global automotive brand, with over 220,000 cumulative sales to date. It is part of Chery Holding Group, which made its debut in the 2024 Fortune Global 500, entering the list in 385th position with a revenue of $39.1 billion.

