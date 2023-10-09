OMODA and JAECOO Global User Ecosystem Summit - Shaping the Future of Green Travel

WUHU, China, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In mid to late October, OMODA and JAECOO brands are set to host the Global User Ecosystem Summit in Wuhu, China. These two global automotive brands will bring together users, media, KOLs, and experts to discuss the future of green travel and low-carbon living.

Revolutionizing Green Travel

OMODA and JAECOO, recognize the importance of the "digital intelligence + low-carbon" era. They believe that a harmonious collaboration with users is key to creating the ultimate travel experience. The Global User Ecosystem Summit, an exclusive annual gathering for OMODA and JAECOO car owners, will serve as a unique platform for sharing insights on green travel and low-carbon living, shaping new low-carbon ecosystem.

Thousand-Person "Charity Bike Ride" Event & "Ecological Product Expo"

During the conference, OMODA will host a thousand-person "charity bike ride" with the theme "New Journey New Life—Ride Green Life." This event combines fashion with a mission: promoting low-carbon living. OMODA aims to lead a new journey towards green environmental protection with users. Additionally, they will showcase related biking products, including bicycles, at the "Ecological Product Expo" during the conference.

The "Ecological Product Expo" will highlight OMODA and JAECOO user collaborative creation philosophy, featuring its customized vehicle and premium peripherals like outdoor power sources, tents, drones, VR goggles, and more, enabling users to explore new lifestyles.

Unveiling Core Technologies for a Smarter, Safer Ride

At the summit, OMODA will present its latest new energy vehicle, the OMODA 5 EV, equipped with smart features like voice control, a new generation ADAS system, and a dual-screen immersive smart cockpit for an intelligent and comfortable driving experience.

JAECOO, a new urban off-road SUV brand, is committed to green sustainable development and collaborative ecology. It will showcase breakthroughs and innovations in green technology and off-road culture. JAECOO will also unveil the four core technologies behind its latest product, JAECOO 7, which include a 14.8-inch panoramic screen, a 10.25-inch full LCD instrument panel, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, and the in-house developed ARDIS all-road intelligent system. These technologies will deliver a smarter and safer driving experience to users.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241828/image_5011064_28924406.jpg

