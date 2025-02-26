OMO Partners With Saudi Henna Artists to Educate Women on Female Stain Removal

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Omo reveals that whilst 63% of women in Saudi Arabia believe the attitude towards menstruation has positively changed across generations, it remains a taboo topic for 72% of women who believe that period care and stains still cannot be openly discussed.

This absence of conversation can lead to a lack of knowledge and misinformation around how to effectively manage period stains. According to the research 70% of women have thrown away clothes or bed sheets due to period stains that could not be removed.

Understanding the need for a safe and comfortable space for women to be confident enough to have open discussions and share experiences, OMO has launched an innovative education campaign to bring period care to the heart of Saudi Arabia's female traditions: henna and beauty salons. These spaces are more than just places for self-care; they serve as sacred havens where women share personal stories, seek advice, and discuss life's most intimate topics.

By partnering with henna artists to weave essential period care tips into their beautifully intricate designs, Omo aims to educate and empower women to be open about their periods. The washing instructions and stain-removal techniques are skillfully embedded directly into traditional henna artwork to transform women's hands into a creative canvas for communication, turning tradition into a powerful vehicle for education and empowerment.

Sarah Qazi, Arabia Home Care Business Lead, Unilever commented: "Every great idea is not just relatable but solves a problem. And this idea was no different. The challenge was to reach the millions of women who experience periods every single day and address the lack of conversation and knowledge around period care. We knew we needed a medium that felt organic, familiar, and deeply personal. That's when we looked at henna, not just as an art form, but as a storytelling tradition that has existed for generations."

OMO's strong formulation enriched with enzymes targets tough stains like blood and removes them effectively. The three henna designs follow the three-step process for effectively removing period stains: soften with cold water, wash with OMO, rinse in cold water.

As part of its commitment to breaking period taboos, OMO pledges to educate Saudi women by providing custom-made henna design kits for artists across the country. The kits are also downloadable at https://www.unileverdigital.com/arabia/omo-art-of-stains/index.html.

