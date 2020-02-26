Omnicomm's Pioneership and Innovation-Driven Growth in the Connected Truck Telematics Market Acknowledged by Frost & Sullivan

"Omnicomm's cloud-based, feature-rich fleet management platform, Omnicomm Online offers total visibility and control over vehicle fleets while providing up-to-date performance information,," said Mugundhan Deenadayalan Industry Manager, Frost & Sullivan. "The company invests in research and innovation and periodically launches new products and solutions; thereby, consistently updating and upgrading its technology expertise."

The company possesses a vast and diverse product portfolio, including Omnicomm high-precision LLS fuel-level sensors, vehicle trackers (terminals), driver displays, and fleet management service, Omnicomm Online. Its unique fuel-data processing and adaptation algorithms ensure that fuel-level data recordings are exceptionally accurate at 99.5 percent in all conditions. This pioneership in the field of fuel sensors presents it with a unique opportunity in the Russian and CIS markets because fuel theft is a significant problem in the region.

The company's key solutions include fleet management platform, onboard terminals, fuel-level sensors, video monitoring, and driver behavior management systems. It recently announced the launch of two additions to its fuel level sensor line, OMNICOMM LLS 5 and OMNICOMM LLS-Ex 5 (explosion-proof version), with unprecedented fuel measurement accuracy thanks to unique fuel adaptation feature. Importantly, its 100 percent channel-oriented sales approach is based on an extensive dealer network and system integration partners.

"The total telematics penetration in commercial vehicles (LCV, M/HCV) in Russia is 17.1 percent and of the total installed vehicles, fuel level sensor penetration rate is about 70 percent. This presents Omnicomm with opportunities for further growth," noted Deenadayalan. "Omnicomm is already staking a claim to the top spot with manufacturing facilities and support offices in Russia, Europe, India, Mexico, and Brazil. Its cloud platform, along with its aggressive market expansion, will help it continue dominating the Russian and CIS connected truck telematics market."

The Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) best practice is bestowed upon companies that are market leaders that are at the forefront of innovation. These companies consolidate or grow their leadership position by continuously innovating and creating new products and solutions that serve the evolving needs of the customer base. These companies are also best positioned to expand the market by strategically broadening their product portfolio.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Omnicomm

OMNICOMM is a leading developer and manufacturer of complete IoT-based fleet and fuel management solutions. Our products include high-precision fuel-level sensors, on-board terminals and the OMNICOMM Online fleet management solution, all supported by our unique fuel data processing algorithms which consistently deliver exceptionally high accuracy of 99.5%. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Russia, OMNICOMM's manufacturing facilities are located in Russia and Europe, with sales and support offices in the EU (Estonia), India, Mexico, Brazil and Russia. The company's global sales and distribution channels deliver OMNICOMM products to more than 110 countries worldwide, with over 2,000 partners.

