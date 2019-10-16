OMNICOMM Launches Next-generation Adaptable Fuel-level Sensors With 99.5% Guaranteed Accuracy

MOSCOW, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fuel and fleet management solution provider OMNICOMM is proud to announce the launch of two additions to its fuel-level sensor line, OMNICOMM LLS 5 and its explosion-proof version, OMNICOMM LLS-Ex 5.

Factors such as oil manufacturing methods affect fuel characteristics, and differences in fuel characteristics can dramatically affect fuel measurement accuracy. This becomes an issue when fuelling at different stations or switching from winter to summer fuel. Capacitive sensors use a specific characteristic (permittivity) to calculate fuel levels that can differ significantly from the permittivity of fuel used during calibration – causing fuel-level calculation errors of up to 30%.

Using OMNICOMM's Fuelscan® technology, OMNICOMM LLS 5 and OMNICOMM LLS-Ex 5 guarantee unprecedented fuel measurement accuracy of 99.5% in all conditions. The sensors are twice as accurate as regular capacitive fuel-level sensors, setting a new industry standard.

Fuelscan® is a fuel analysis technology developed by OMNICOMM that compares the actual permittivity of filled fuel with the baseline permittivity of fuel used during calibration to auto-adjust sensor readings.

OMNICOMM LLS 5 has a tough, dirt-resistant body with the highest possible ingress protection rating (IP69K), allowing high-pressure hot-water washes. OMNICOMM LLS-Ex 5 shares the same ingress protection rating, and is designed for use in hazardous areas. Both sensors preserve a high level of accuracy across their lifetimes, and reduce maintenance and recalibration needs with the ability to compensate for errors in initial calibration, an issue that affects 20% of installed sensors. The sensors come with a 5-year warranty.

"The latest generation of OMNICOMM fuel-level sensors use cutting-edge technology to deliver 99.5% accuracy in all conditions," says Jens Strohschneider, Global Sales and Marketing VP at OMNICOMM. "For fleet owners, this means precise fuel accounting and a reduction in costly vehicle downtime for recalibration. Our installation partners can ensure customer loyalty by delivering on promises of accuracy, cut maintenance time to focus on serving new customers and compensate for original calibration errors, reducing time and money spent on recalibration."

"We constantly optimize our technologies to provide the best solutions for our customers and partners across the globe," he concludes.

OMNICOMM LLS 5 and OMNICOMM LLS-Ex 5 are available to OMNICOMM customers through the company's global network of 3,000+ local partners. More information is available at www.omnicomm-world.com.

