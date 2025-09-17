Omnea raises $50m to make procurement every CFO's competitive advantage

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnea, a leading AI-native procurement intake and orchestration platform, has raised $50M in Series B funding to accelerate its shift to a new era of AI-powered supplier relationship management. The round was led by Insight Partners and Khosla Ventures, with participation from Accel, Point Nine, First Round Capital, and Prosus bringing total funding to over $75M.

Ben Freeman, CEO and Founder of Omnea

This announcement comes after another year of hypergrowth for Omnea. The company has grown revenue 5x and more than tripled headcount in the past 12 months, adding a number of high-profile enterprise businesses to its customer base across North America and Europe, including Spotify, Albertsons, Wise, Adecco and MongoDB. Omnea will use the fundraise to scale the next phase of its vision—AI-powered Supplier Relationship Management (AI SRM)—and accelerate hiring across the US and UK.

Enterprise-level procurement in an AI era

Omnea's momentum is set against the backdrop of the growing financial pressure faced by businesses of all sizes driven by increased interest rates, rising costs and an evolving regulatory landscape. At the same time, they're managing more suppliers than ever before. Every department is using more technology providers, consultants, and other third-party providers, driven by the advent of AI.

Procurement sits at this crossroads, tasked with keeping spend disciplined while constantly assessing and mitigating the third-party risk associated with every potential supplier. Despite its strategic importance, it remains chronically underserved by software, hampered by clunky processes that make it slow, manual and often dismissed as an administrative function. Omnea exists to change that. The company is expanding its agentic capabilities to unlock the strategic power of procurement.

Since being founded in 2022, Omnea has focused on making the procurement process more efficient for procurement teams, their employees and suppliers, and the varied stakeholders involved across finance, risk, IT and legal. The platform creates a single front door for employees to make requests in natural language, orchestrates workflows that seamlessly involve the right stakeholders and systems, and acts as a source of truth for every supplier used across the business.

Jeff Lieberman, Managing Director at Insight Partners, noted customers' evangelism of the platform: "Of the many players we looked at in the market, Omnea had the happiest customers out there. The company uses AI to deliver a modern, seamless procurement process that helps employees get the suppliers they need in a quick and compliant manner. From disruptive tech companies to Fortune 500 giants, Omnea's customers are saving millions of dollars a year by reducing duplicative and underutilised suppliers. We are thrilled to partner with the Omnea team in this next chapter of growth."

Ben Kung, VP Finance at Spotify commented: "Omnea's AI capabilities and workflow automation can replace fragmented systems, endless email threads, and manual spreadsheets. This enables the possibility of a single source of truth for every request, review, and risk check, while also getting rid of the manual busywork that slows procurement teams and the rest of the business down."

Evolving from orchestration to intelligence

Omnea is using the funds raised to scale the next phase of its AI SRM vision—built on the company's single source of truth for vendor data, which is continuously refreshed through a two-way orchestration layer spanning the entire finance tech stack. "Businesses hold a treasure trove of supplier data, but its value is locked away in spreadsheets, inboxes and siloed point solutions," said Ben Freeman, Omnea Founder and CEO. "Our AI SRM platform unlocks that data at every level of the organization: proactively flagging expired certifications for risk teams, launching RFPs for procurement, and delivering relevant reports to CFOs—all through a modern, intuitive interface."

Vinod Khosla of Khosla Ventures, said: "AI is reshaping how work gets done inside large enterprises, especially in outdated areas like procurement. Omnea is the first full AI supplier relationship management platform, automating everything from sourcing and onboarding to tracking performance and risk, to turn procurement from an administrative burden into a growth driver."

Freeman attributes Omnea's rapid progress to an obsession with "talent density," maintaining a lean team of rigorously selected high performers. Shortly after Omnea's launch, Freeman reunited with former Tessian executives Abhirukt Sapru (CCO) and Sabrina Castiglione (CFO), who previously scaled Tessian into a cybersecurity innovator acquired by Proofpoint. With AI SRM, Omnea brings a transformative, competitive edge to the traditionally antiquated world of procurement.

About Omnea

Omnea is an AI-native platform that streamlines procurement across teams and systems. It improves the buying experience, centralises supplier management, and builds commercial and risk governance into every step. Founded in 2022, Omnea is trusted by global enterprises including Spotify, Adecco Group, Entrust, Wise, MongoDB, and Monzo.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2024, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

About Khosla Ventures

Khosla Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on investments in artificial intelligence, financial services, healthcare, consumer, enterprise, and sustainability. It is known for making early capital investments in startups such as OpenAI, Instacart, Affirm, DoorDash, and Block. https://www.khoslaventures.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2774534/Omnea_CEO_and_Founder_Ben_Freeman.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2774532/Omnea_Logo.jpg