Omio expands its U.S. network with Peter Pan Bus Lines, strengthening multimodal travel across the Northeast

New supply partnership expands Omio's multimodal offering across one of North America's busiest travel corridors

BERLIN, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omio, the leading global travel booking platform for multimodal transport, today announced a new supply partnership with Peter Pan Bus Lines, a renowned, privately owned intercity bus operator in the Northeastern United States. The agreement, signed in February and live from March 2026, significantly strengthens Omio's intercity bus offering across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Expanding access in a high-demand region

The Northeast corridor is one of the most heavily travelled regions in the United States, serving millions of commuters, students, and domestic and international travelers each year. By integrating Peter Pan Bus Lines' full route network and fare options, Omio strengthens its presence in a strategically important market and further simplifies multimodal travel across the region.

This partnership, powered by Transcor Data Services (TDS), expands access to a broad network of affordable, reliable intercity travel. Customers can enjoy high-demand routes such as New York to Boston and New York to Washington, D.C., as well as seamless connections throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Serving more than 100 communities, Peter Pan connects major hubs including Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Providence, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C. The network also reaches popular leisure destinations like Cape Cod and the Islands and provides convenient service to Logan International Airport – all supported by a strong regional network of connections.

Building momentum globally

The partnership builds on Omio's global expansion, spanning 47 countries and a network of more than 3,000 transport partners. Every day, over 100,000 travelers move with Omio. By 2028, the company aims to operate in more than 70 countries, reinforcing its ambition to power seamless multimodal travel worldwide.

Veronica Diquattro, President B2C and Supply at Omio, said:

"The Northeast is one of the most dynamic and important travel corridors in the United States. Partnering with Peter Pan Bus Lines significantly strengthens our presence in this region and deepens our multimodal offering – giving travelers more choice, better connectivity, and easier access to affordable intercity travel. This is another important step in scaling our network in the U.S. and globally, further establishing Omio as the leading platform for multimodal travel."

Peter B. Picknelly, Vice President, Peter Pan Bus Lines, said:

"At Peter Pan Bus Lines, we've spent more than 90 years connecting communities across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic with safe, reliable, and affordable transportation. Partnering with Omio allows us to extend that legacy by reaching new customers through their global platform. This collaboration makes it easier than ever for travelers to discover and book our services, while continuing to deliver the high level of service our customers expect."

About Omio

Since its foundation in 2013, the Omio Group has helped customers discover new ways of travelling. Thanks to its two interconnected platforms, Omio and Rome2Rio, Omio is the world's leading multimodal travel platform for searching, comparing, and booking. Omio B2B Partnership services OTAs and mobility providers with bespoke business solutions. Omio supports its customers in their desire to explore Europe, the US, Canada, Southeast Asia, Japan and Brazil via train, bus, flight, and ferry. Omio sells more than 100,000 tickets daily, employs over 430 staff from more than 50 countries and maintains offices in Berlin, Prague, Melbourne, Bangalore and Singapore. The Omio Group offers its customers journeys that move them. omio.com

About Peter Pan Bus Lines

Peter Pan Bus Lines has been connecting people and places for nearly a century! As a privately owned and fourth-generation operated motor coach company in the United States, it extends its service to over 100 communities throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Serving destinations such as Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington DC, and beyond, Peter Pan emphasizes its commitment to offering a daily express service. Renowned for its dedication to environmental sustainability, the company is recognized as one of the most eco-friendly and cost-effective transportation options. Peter Pan holds the highest safety rating accredited by both the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Defense. It was named 2025 Motorcoach Operator of the Year by METRO Magazine and was named one of the Top 10 Best Bus Services by USA Today.