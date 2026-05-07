OMI Announces Strategic Partnership with Garnett Component Sales to Expand OEM Market Reach

DALLAS, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OMI, a global provider of end-to-end design, engineering, manufacturing, and assembly solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Garnett Component Sales (GCS), a leading manufacturers' representative firm serving the Southeastern United States and Mexico.

This partnership strengthens OMI's ability to support OEM customers by emphasizing its advanced engineering services and robust research and development (R&D) expertise. OMI oversees the entire product lifecycle, taking innovative concepts from initial design and R&D straight through to full-scale manufacturing. By collaborating with GCS, OMI enhances regional access for decision-makers who require expertly engineered mechanical and electromechanical solutions.

Through this collaboration, OMI and GCS deliver a comprehensive value proposition. OMI's dedicated engineering team works closely with clients to develop concepts, optimize designs, and transition seamlessly into production. The company's diverse manufacturing capabilities include precision machined components, investment castings, injection molded plastics and rubber, die castings, gear systems, electric motors, electronic controls, and fully integrated assemblies.

Supported by a global footprint spanning the United States, Mexico, China, and Bangladesh, OMI provides flexible sourcing strategies to execute these advanced R&D and manufacturing solutions at scale. This comprehensive approach helps customers mitigate tariff exposure, streamline operations, reduce total landed costs, and accelerate time-to-market with highly innovative solutions.

"With GCS, we gain a highly respected partner known for technical expertise and strong OEM relationships," said Paul Brewster, Chief Sales Officer – Global at OMI. "Their ability to engage at the engineering and application level aligns perfectly with our approach of solving complex product and manufacturing challenges while executing at scale."

"OMI brings a unique combination of engineering depth and global manufacturing capability," said Tommy Garnett, President of GCS. "We are excited to represent a partner that can support our customers from concept through production with a single, accountable solution."

About OMI

OMI is a global provider of integrated OEM manufacturing services, specializing in engineering, research and development, and end-to-end production solutions for customers across North America and beyond.

Media Contact:

Aron Cabrera

Marketing Coordinator

acl@omi1.com

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