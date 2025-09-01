Oman's investment sector drives regional growth and economic diversification

Oxford Business Group, in partnership with Ominvest, showcases Oman's investment potential and its role in shaping a resilient Gulf economy in its latest Growth Perspectives video

MUSCAT, Oman, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oman's investment sector is playing an increasingly strategic role in the country's economic diversification efforts under Vision 2040, supported by fiscal reforms, private capital mobilisation and cross-border partnerships. A new Growth Perspectives video produced by Oxford Business Group (OBG), in collaboration with Oman International Development and Investment Company (Ominvest), explores how Oman is strengthening its economic foundations while positioning itself as an active player in regional growth.

The video, titled "How Oman and Ominvest drive sustainable growth beyond oil," highlights the country's progress in reducing its reliance on hydrocarbons over the past decade, underpinned by policy frameworks such as the Five-Year Strategy and the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan. These measures have helped lower public debt from nearly 70% of GDP to under 34%, restore investment-grade status and channel resources into infrastructure, private sector development and job creation.

Particular focus is placed on the rise of emerging industries, including tourism, logistics, mining, fisheries and green hydrogen, all aligned with Oman Vision 2040. The video also examines how Ominvest is contributing to this shift, not only through domestic investment but also by expanding its footprint in high-growth regional markets such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

With sustainability, governance and innovation becoming core investment priorities, Ominvest is building partnerships across borders, investing in platforms that connect markets, and supporting sectors such as finance, insurance and technology. This approach reflects a broader transformation in the role of Gulf investment institutions, which are increasingly shaping industries and fostering deeper regional integration.

Dana Carmen Agarbicean, OBG's Country Director for Oman, said the video underscores the importance of aligning capital flows with national and regional objectives: "Oman's investment sector is emerging as a catalyst for sustainable economic growth and diversification. By combining fiscal discipline with a forward-looking investment strategy, the country is creating opportunities for the private sector and reinforcing its position in the regional economy."

This Growth Perspectives video is now available to view online, offering insights into Oman's evolving investment landscape and Ominvest's role in supporting the country's diversification and regional integration efforts. To watch the video, visit: https://oxfordbusinessgroup.com/videos/how-oman-drives-sustainable-growth-beyond-oil-ominvest-growth-perspectives/

About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global research and advisory company with a presence in over 30 countries, spanning Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. It is recognised internationally as a distinctive and respected provider of on-the-ground intelligence on world's fastest-growing markets, termed The Yellow Slice, in reference to OBG's corporate colour.

Through its range of products – Economic News and Views; OBG CEO Surveys; OBG Events and Conferences; Global Platform, which hosts exclusive video interviews; and The Report publications – as well as its Advisory division, OBG offers comprehensive and accurate analysis of macroeconomic and sector-level developments for sound investment opportunities and business decisions.

OBG provides business intelligence to its subscribers through multiple platforms, including its direct subscribers, Dow Jones Factiva subscribers, the Bloomberg Professional Services subscribers, Refinitiv's (previously Thomson Reuters) Eikon subscribers, and more.

For more information, please contact:

Marc-André de Blois

Director of PR and Video Content, Oxford Business Group

E-mail: mdeblois@oxfordbusinessgroup.com

802 Publishing Pavilion, Production City

PO Box 502 659 Me'aisem First Dubai UAE

T +971 4 426 4642

F +971 4 426 4641

6th Floor 105 Victoria Street

London SW1E 6DT

T +44 203 457 2825

F +44 17 3026 0274

Register to receive our Economic Updates: oxfordbusinessgroup.com/register

Facebook | X | LinkedIn | YouTube