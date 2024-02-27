OMANI HIGH PERFUMERY HOUSE AMOUAGE OPENS ITS FIRST POP UP BOUTIQUE IN CHINA

SHANGHAI, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amouage, the High Perfumery House from the Sultanate of Oman, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its first pop-up boutique in China, its first ever foothold in mainland China.

Located in the historic Zhang Yuan (also known as Zhang s Garden) community of Shanghai, the boutique is designed to offer a unique, immersive experience for consumers. Amouage is an addition to an elevated and sophisticated landscape amongst many cultural landmarks and will welcome customers from December 2, 2023, until May 2024.

AMOUAGE's POP UP BOUTIQUE IN CHINA

The pop-up construction features the elements of the brutalist style developed by Renaud Salmon, Chief Creative Officer, sees burnt cork, travertine and sandstone elements with radiating luminosity to reflect the heritage and sensations of the Sultanate of Oman, highlighting the perfume creations introduced in the past years.

In 2020, Amouage partnered with S'Young International to enter and gradually expand in the Chinese market. In August 2021, Amouage successfully opened a flagship online store on Tmall Global, China's largest cross-border eCommerce platform. Aligning with the brand 40(th) anniversary in 2023, the opening of Amouage s first physical pop-up boutique in China will not only commemorate the milestone but also establish a solid groundwork for the brand's expansion into the booming Chinese perfume market.

ABOUT AMOUAGE

Amouage is an independent Omani High Perfumery House renowned for creating some of the most finely crafted perfumes in the world. Founded in the Sultanate of Oman in 1983 to be 'The Gift of Kings', the House has redefined the Arabian art of perfumery and garnered a global reputation for bringing innovative modernity and true artistry to all its creations. Masterfully paying tribute to its heritage, Amouage is a unique fusion of East meets West that defines avant-garde opulence. Today, it expresses the contemporary majesty of Oman, a historic trading centre for frankincense around the globe, with arresting and alluring collections that speak to a sophisticated, confident, and well-travelled discerning clientele who seek something compellingly precious, extraordinary and personal, every day.

