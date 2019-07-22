Oman Online Advertising Market Spending is Expected to Reach Close to USD 16 Million by the end of 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Percentage share of social media advertising in online advertising market is expected to positively incline registering a CAGR of close to 7% with growth in the number of social media users during 2019-2023. This would be facilitated by a proportionate rise in number of social media ads in the country in next 5 years.

Retail sector is expected to increase spending on online advertisement at a a CAGR of over 7% similar to Telecommunication, Automotive and Healthcare industries during 2018-2023E.

The expenditure on digital advertising is expected to increase as the economic condition of the country improves and the internet penetration surges. Advertisers from hospitality & tourism, banking, FMCG, automotive and real estate are expected to show surprising growth in the coming 5 years.

Oman Online Advertisement Industry will witness improved targeting of potential customers from the advertisers end. This would be supported by increased investment done on understanding consumer behavior through the usage of AI. The number of mobile users during 2018-2023 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1%. Publishers will partner with mobile network operators and other internet providers to build an effective internet infrastructure to ensure better results. Increasing popularity of social media will eventually lead to more advertising through platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. Expected rise in internet speed will encourage budding companies to invest in the sector as users will have faster access to media content like videos.

The concept of automated advertising platforms could trigger a revolution. It would help advertisers save time and resources by helping them manage countless ad campaigns. The automated platforms use data to bid on ad space, detects which ads are doing better and putting in more bids for the ones that result in more conversions. Need of the hour suggests to invest in automation so as to reach the derived ROI.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Oman Online Advertising Market Outlook to 2023 - By Medium (Desktop and Mobile), By Type (Search Advertising, Social Media Advertising, Banner Advertising, Video Advertising, Online Classifieds), By Sectors (Hospitality & Tourism, FMCG, BFSI, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail and others) and By Model (Cost Per Mile, Cost Per Click and Cost Per Action)" believe that rise in internet penetration, shifting trends towards online advertisement market will drive this market. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 6.7% in terms of advertisement spending during the forecast period of 2018–2023E.

Key Segments Covered:

By Online Advertising Medium By Online Ad Spend

Desktop

Mobile

By Types of Online Advertising By Online Ad Spend

Search Advertising

Social Media Advertising

Banner Advertising

Video Advertising

Online Classified & Others

By Different Sector/Industries By Online Ad Spend

Hospitality & Tourist

FMCG

BFSI

Telecommunications

Healthcare

Automotive

Retail

Others

By Pricing Models By Online Ad Spend

Cost per Click (CPC)

Cost per Mile (CPM)

Cost per Action (CPA)

Time Period Captured in the Report

Historical Period: 2013-2018

Forecast Period: 2019-2023

Key Target Audience

Advertising Agencies

Social Networking Platforms

End User Industries Investing in Online Advertising

Investors

Advertising Agencies Covered:

Al Nahda Advertising Co LLC

Arab House Bullseye Marketing LLC

Creative Communications Advertising and Marketing LLC

Fortune Promoseven Advertising, Havas Worldwide Muscat

Oman Advertising Agency LLC

Pargon

Talks International LLC

UMS Advertising

Advertising Platforms Covered:

Google

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

LinkedIn

Twitter

Snapchat

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Oman Online Advertising Market

Oman Online Advertising Market Segmentation

SWOT Analysis of Oman Online Advertising Market

Trends and Development in Oman Online Advertising Market

Online Advertising Market Issues and Challenges in Oman Online Advertising

Online Advertising Regulatory Scenario of Oman Online Advertising Market

Competitive Scenario in Oman Online Advertising Market

Online Advertising Market Company Profiles of Oman Online Advertising Market

Oman Online Advertising Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2023E

Analyst Recommendation in Oman Online Advertising Market

Other Related Reports:

Singapore Online Advertising Market Outlook to 2023 - By Type (Search Ads, Social Media Ads, Video Ads, Banner Ads, Online Classifieds and others), By Type Medium (Desktop, Mobile), By Sectors (FMCG, Entertainment & Media, BFSI, Automotive, Retail, Healthcare and others) and By Models (Cost Per Click, Cost Per Mile and Cost Per Action)

The report covers online advertising spent along with market segmentation by medium of advertising (desktop and mobile), by type of advertising (search advertising, social advertising, video advertising, banner advertising, online classifieds and others), by sectors (FMCG, entertainment & media, banking, automotive, retail, healthcare and others), by models (cost per mile, cost per click and cost per action).

The report also covers growth drivers and trends; issues and challenges; customer pain points and decision making parameters and competitive landscape of players in the market with special focus on Carbon Interactive, Happy Marketer, First Page Pte ltd, Hashmeta Pte ltd, Media One, Clickr Media, One9ninety Pte Ltd, Construct Digital, Disruptive Digital and others.

The report also explores the digital customer profile in Singapore, future outlook & projections along with analyst recommendation highlighting the major opportunities & cautions to the reader.

Malaysia Online Advertising Market Outlook to 2023 - By Medium (Desktop, Mobile), By Type (Search Ads, Social Media Ads, Video Ads, Banner Ads, Online Classifieds and others), By Sectors (FMCG, Entertainment & Media, BFSI, Automotive, Retail, Healthcare and others) and By Models (Cost Per Click, Cost Per Mile and Cost Per Action).

The report covers online advertising spent, market segmentation by medium of advertising (desktop and mobile), by type of advertising (search advertising, social advertising, video advertising, banner advertising, online classifieds and others), by sectors (FMCG, Entertainment & Media, BFSI, automotive, E-commerce/Retail, Healthcare and others), by models (Cost per Mile, Cost per Click and Cost per Action). The report also covers emerging growth drivers and trends, issues and challenges; customer pain points and decision making parameters and competitive landscape of players in the market with special focus on Omnicom, IPG Medibrands, Publicis, Dentsu, Group M and others. The report also explores the digital customer profile in Malaysia, future outlook & projections along with analyst recommendation & macroeconomic variables highlighting the major opportunities & cautions to the reader.

The key target audience of the report would be various advertising agencies, advertising platforms, investors and others. This report will particularly help the readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry and anticipated growth in the future depending upon changing industry dynamics in upcoming years.

Vietnam Online Advertising Market Outlook to 2023 - By Medium (Desktop and Mobile), By Type (Banner, Video, Search, Social Media and Online Classifieds & Others Digital Advertising), By Sectors/Industries (FMCG, Healthcare, Entertainment & Media, Retail & E-Commerce, Automotive, BFSI and Others)

The report provides information on overview of the online advertising market in Vietnam, Vietnam online advertising spending overview from 2013 to 2023 , Vietnam online advertising market segmentation By Medium (Desktop and Mobile), By Types of Advertising (Banner, Video, Search, Social Media and Online Classifieds & Others), By Sectors/Industries (FMCG, Healthcare, Entertainment & Media, Retail & E-Commerce, Automotive, BFSI and Others) and by Pricing Models (Cost per Mile (CPM), Cost per Click (CPC) & Cost per Action (CPA). The report also covers competition landscape, trends and developments, issues and challenges, value chain analysis and government regulations pertaining to the online advertising market in Vietnam. The report concludes with future outlook and certain recommendations highlighting the success factors for entering and expanding in the market.

This report will particularly help the readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry and anticipated growth in future depending upon changing industry dynamics in upcoming years. The report is useful for Ad networking companies, Advertising companies, industry associations, government and regulatory authority and publishers of ads.

