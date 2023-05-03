Oman Data Center Market to Reach Investment of $428 Million in 2028, 30 MW Power Capacity to be Added in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

03 May, 2023, 19:55 BST
CHICAGO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Oman data center market to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2022-2028.
Oman is an emerging data center market with steady implementation of digitalization, cloud-based services, 5G, big data, and AI. Cloud service providers such as Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, and Google operate in the country through local partners in Oman.
Oman has free trade zones and special economic zones, benefiting industrial and enterprise investments with tax incentives. The country has the presence of around 14 existing submarine cables connected to the data center markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia through submarine cable connectivity. Oman targets to generate around 30% of renewable energy by 2040.
Oman Data Center Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (Investment)
|
USD 428 Million (2028)
|
Market Size (Area)
|
156 thousand sq. Feet (2028)
|
Market Size (Power Capacity)
|
30 MW (2028)
|
CAGR Investment (2022-2028)
|
9.60 %
|
Colocation Market Size (Revenue)
|
USD 46 Million (2028)
|
Historic Year
|
2021-2022
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
Oman's data centers will likely receive over $100 million in core & shell development investment during 2023–2028. In the upcoming years, Oman will likely witness data center investments from major colocation services providers such as Gulf Data Hub and Equinix. The high adoption of cloud-based services is helping grow retail and wholesale colocation services in the region. The market is witnessing increased demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers.
Due to the huge demand for data centers, government Bodies are migrating their data to colocation data center services. Some of them are renting rack space in third-party colocation services. Regarding connectivity, 2Africa, India Europe Xpress (IEX), Raman, and Singapore India Gateway (SING) Cable are major upcoming submarine cable projects in the country. China Mobile, Facebook, MTN Group, Orange, stc, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone, and WIOCC invest in the deployment of the 2Africa subsea cable, which is likely to be operational in 2023. Google, Omantel, and Telecom Italia Sparkle are developing the Raman subsea cable, which connects Oman with Jordan, Saudi Arabia, India, and Djibouti. In Oman, Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel) launched 5G technology commercially in 2020. In addition, Vodafone, Ericsson, Nokia, and Ooredoo are witnessing investments in 5G deployment.
Why Should You Buy This Research?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Oman colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Oman by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Oman data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Oman
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 7
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 5
- Coverage: 5+ Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Oman
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
- Retail and Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation Market
- The Oman data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
The report includes the investment in the following areas:
- IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
Major Vendors
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Oracle
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- DC Pro Engineering
- Direct Services
- Hill International
- Turner & Townsend
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Alfa Laval
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Siemens
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Equinix
- Ooredoo
- Oman Data Park
- Datamount
- CloudAcropolis
New Entrants
- Gulf Data Hub
Table of Content
Chapter 1: Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Oman
- Historical Scenario in Oman
- 5+ Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center IT Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area Space
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
- Cities Covered
- Muscat
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Projects in Oman
Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in Oman
- Microeconomics & Macroeconomics
- Investment Opportunities in the Oman
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market in Oman
- Colocation Services Market in Oman
- Retail Vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation
- IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Chapter 7: Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
- New Entrants
Chapter 8: Appendix
- Market Derivation
Quantitative Summary
