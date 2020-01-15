Oman and UAE Will Participate in the Master Design Challenge, the World Final of Roca's Express Design Competition

- The winners of the third edition held in Oman and the fourth edition of the United Arab Emirates, will participate in the grand world final that will be held in Barcelona, a benchmark in the design sector

- The activities carried out during the competition are aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals defined by United Nations

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abdullah Al Mandhari of the German University of Technology in Oman, winner of the third edition of the Roca One Day Design Challenge in Oman, and Ahmad Alkattan of the University Heriot-Watt of Dubai, winner of the fourth edition of the contest in United Arab Emirates, will travel to Barcelona from the 20th to the 22nd January to celebrate the first edition of the Master Design Challenge, along with the winners of all editions held all around the world in 2019.

This world final will challenge the young designers to show their qualities to discover who will be the winner among winners. It will be held in collaboration with the BCD (Barcelona Centre de Disseny) and the We Are Water Foundation.

All activities will focus on innovation, creativity, design and sustainability and will be aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals defined by United Nations.

The proposals of the representatives of the 12 countries that will be attending the final will be assessed by an internationally acclaimed jury: João Bessa, founder of BESSA; Josep Congost, Design and Innovation Director at Roca; Kenneth Koh, founder of Quarters Architects; Isabel Pintado, Regional Managing Director at Wilson Associates; Vladimir Pirozhkov, president of the 'Astra Rossa' industrial design and innovation center; Isabel Roig, general director of the BCD; and Xavier Torras, Roca Brand Communication Director.

The winner will be able to attend the Boisbuchet Design and Architecture school at Lessac, France, and will be presented with 3,000€ and a BenQ monitor for graphic design with a value of 1,190 €.

Roca, leading brand in products for the bathroom space, organizes these initiatives to provide visibility to young talent. Roca One Day Design Challenge was first held in 2012 and since then its international expansion has increased. The competition challenges young architecture and design students and professionals to create original and innovative products for the bathroom space in just one day.

