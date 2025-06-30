Oman Air joins oneworld alliance

Oman Air becomes 15th alliance member

MUSCAT, Oman, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- oneworld® today welcomes Oman Air as its 15th member airline. As the flag carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, Oman Air strengthens the alliance's presence across the Middle East and unlocks new opportunities for global travel.

"We are proud to welcome Oman Air to the oneworld family," said Nat Pieper, CEO of oneworld. "Oman Air brings valuable strategic reach and award-winning product and service to the alliance. This partnership opens up exciting new connections for our customers, particularly across the Gulf and South Asia, and reinforces oneworld's position as the premium alliance for international travellers."

Effective 1 July, oneworld customers can access an extended network of destinations across Oman Air's growing global schedule — including the launch of a new non-stop Muscat–Amsterdam service.

As a full oneworld member airline, Oman Air will provide oneworld Emerald, Sapphire, and Ruby customers with benefits including earning and redeeming miles, earning status points, priority check-in and boarding and lounge access. Likewise, Oman Air's top tier customers will gain access to oneworld priority benefits including a network of nearly 700 premium airport lounges globally, as well as newly opened oneworld branded lounges in Amsterdam's Schiphol and Seoul's Incheon Airports.

"Oman Air is honoured to be joining the oneworld alliance, whose members and global footprint represent the best of what international travellers want to experience," said Con Korfiatis, CEO of Oman Air. "We are thrilled to be able to welcome oneworld customers to the Sultanate of Oman to experience our unique culture, stunning mountain excursions, beautiful beaches, and, above all, the warm hospitality of the Omani people."

Oman Air, with its hub at Muscat International Airport, serves 42 destinations across 22 countries and territories globally, including key oneworld hubs around the world. The airline offers three cabins, including its exclusive Business Studio with private suites on select longer-haul flights. Known for its exceptional in-flight hospitality, the airline has received several international awards including most recently Best Food & Beverage and Best Cabin Service in the Middle East at the Apex 2025 Awards. In late 2024 it also became one of only 10 airlines in the world to be awarded the prestigious APEX WORLD CLASS by YATES+ award, and the first to gain the APEX WORLD CLASS by YATES+ status for its Business Class Lounge at Muscat International Airport.



About oneworld

oneworld brings together 15 world-class airlines – Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Fiji Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Oman Air, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian and SriLankan Airlines, and more than 20 of their affiliates. oneworld member airlines work together to consistently deliver a superior, seamless travel experience, with special rewards and privileges for its frequent flyers, including earning and redeeming miles and points across the entire alliance network, access to airport lounges, priority check-in and boarding, extra baggage allowances and more. Learn more about the oneworld® alliance at oneworld.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

About Oman Air

Oman Air (WY) began operations in 1993. Initially founded to serve important domestic routes, it has since undergone rapid growth and is today recognised as a major international carrier connecting cities around the world to Oman's stunning nature, rich heritage and welcoming culture.

The award-winning airline has been instrumental in transforming Muscat into one of the Middle East's most desirable travel destinations, while supporting adjacent commercial, industrial and tourism activities. With a young and modern fleet including, among others, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 and 787 Dreamliner aircraft, which feature luxuriously appointed interiors, Oman Air is renowned for its exceptional products and services, both in the air and on the ground, and for the signature Omani hospitality it offers to every guest throughout their journey.

