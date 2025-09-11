Omada simplifies and accelerates IGA deployment while lowering total cost of ownership

Launch of Omada Cloud Application Gateway allows for Zero Trust system access across hybrid environments

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced availability of the self-hosted Omada Cloud Application Gateway. This next-generation secure connectivity gateway enables seamless integration between Omada Identity Cloud, the company's IGA-as-a-service platform, and on-premises or cloud-hosted target systems. This can be done without requiring changes to firewall configurations, offering agility and Zero Trust alignment, ideal for modern, distributed IGA deployments.

As enterprises expand cloud adoption, many still depend on legacy or on-prem systems excluded from modern IGA due to missing connectors or network restrictions. This creates blind spots like unmanaged admin accounts, incomplete records, and inconsistent policies, that auditors flag. Any system outside IGA, cloud or not, undermines security.

To address this, Omada has developed the Cloud Application Gateway, purpose-built to extend identity governance across cloud environments, data centers, and distributed infrastructures. The Omada Cloud Application Gateway initiates secure outbound sessions only when needed, enabling application and identity level access without major network changes. It can be deployed on Windows and Linux environments. It also supports automatic over-the-air updates to reduce administrative effort, decrease maintenance overhead and ensure future compatibility.

The Omada Cloud Application Gateway is a breakthrough that redefines expectations for how organizations securely extend IGA across hybrid environments. Compared to other IGA gateway solutions, it delivers faster time-to-value, lower operating overhead, and stronger security with customer-controlled encryption, by combining lightweight deployment, seamless connectivity, and customer-managed cryptographic keys.

With the Cloud Application Gateway, enterprises gain:

Low cost of ownership: Omada's Cloud Application Gateway has a tiny footprint and provides over the air updates that are automatically deployed and pre-configured directly from the Omada Cloud Management Portal.

Flexibility in deployment: Omada has designed the Cloud Application Gateway for easy deployment and CI/CD integration by packaging and publishing it as a Docker image on Docker Hub for faster customer setup. It can be deployed on specific networks, close to the target system to be managed. Rapidly deployed across multiple environments, the average deployment < 30 minutes.

Confidentiality of secrets: Customers can use their own cryptographic keys – Bring your own Key (BYOK) – managed from their own vault provider such as Hashicorp or Azure Key Vault, meaning all secrets within Omada Identity Cloud are encrypted and only able to be decrypted by the customer.

Ease of integration: Omada Cloud Application Gateway provides flexibility in building custom integrations to target systems using simple scripting and/or third-party libraries.

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "The Omada Cloud Application Gateway represents a significant step forward in providing customers with secure, efficient and easy-to-manage connectivity to Omada Identity Cloud. By removing the need for complex firewall changes and putting encryption keys in customers' hands, we're making enterprise integration both safer and simpler."

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize operational efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada specializes in delivering innovative identity management solutions for complex hybrid environments, based on a proven best practice process framework and a streamlined deployment approach. For more information, go to https://www.omadaidentity.com.

