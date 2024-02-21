Omada Further Strengthens Leadership Team to Drive Modern Identity Governance Strategy

Identity governance leader appoints new field strategist and vice president of customer success

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced two strategic additions to the team, Paul Walker as field strategist, and Tristan Cohen as the new vice president of customer success for North America.

A veteran within the identity market, Paul Walker is an expert with over two decades of experience in sales and product leadership roles at renowned brands like Dell and Oracle. He will take on the mantle of field strategist at Omada and work closely with customers globally to ensure they are successful in leveraging Omada's solutions to achieve improved compliance, efficiency and security. With his deep understanding of the identity landscape garnered through executive stints at Clear Skye and One Identity, Walker will be instrumental in positioning Omada competitively, acting as a trusted advisory for customers and providing key market validation for the product team's vision and innovation.

Tristan Cohen brings a wealth of experience from leadership roles in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry, including roles with Workday, Collaborative Solutions, and most recently, INTECROWD LLC, where she served as vice president of customer experience. With a strong background in customer success management, Cohen is well-equipped to lead and drive Omada's commitment to delivering unparalleled value to its customers. Cohen is poised to make a significant impact on Omada's customer success initiatives and will play a key role in enhancing the overall customer experience in North America.

Michael Garrett, chief executive officer, Omada, said: "Paul and Tristan's proven track records of elevating customer success make each an invaluable addition to our team. Their leadership experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in ensuring our continued IGA innovation and that our customers receive exceptional value and service for their identity investment."

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

