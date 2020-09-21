Omada Extends Global Team to Support Increased Growth

New Hires Position Omada for Success in Rapidly Expanding Cloud-Native IGA market

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced four strategic hires, as the company grows its customer base globally. These new appointments include Lisa Berg Rydsbo as chief marketing officer, Rod Simmons as vice president product strategy, Elaine Jones as global director of channel partners and Liz Imrie as global director of digital sales.

Omada has achieved a year-over-year growth of over 40% as cloud-native SaaS solutions for IGA continue to gain traction and the massive shift to remote work increases the threat landscape. The need to mitigate the security risks and compliance access issues has continued to grow in importance for companies, and at the same time, has become more challenging, which drives the increased demand for modern IGA solutions.

"As we progressively shift our business towards SaaS on a global basis, Rydsbo, Simmons, Jones and Imrie bring the experience needed to help us chart our next phase of customer success and growth. With these new hires we are well positioned to continue to win market share by delivering a unique SaaS solution for modern IGA", said Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada.

As chief marketing officer, Lisa Berg Rydsbo will lead the global marketing function for Omada. She has extensive software industry executive leadership experience and has spent the last several years working with scale-ups and investments, supporting private equity firms with their portfolio companies focusing on go-to-market strategy and international expansion. Previously, Lisa spent nine years with HP Software, both in Europe and the U.S., where she held several global marketing roles, including worldwide marketing director of digital campaigns. She has also held marketing leadership roles at Apica Systems, Mercury Interactive and Qlik.

Rod Simmons, vice president product strategy, has more than two decades of experience in growing product teams, with a special focus on cybersecurity. He comes from Stealthbits Technologies, where he held the position of vice president of product strategy. Previous experience includes product director roles at BeyondTrust, Quest Software and NetPro Computing.

Elaine Jones, global director of channel partners will be instrumental in expanding Omada's strategic value-added partnerships globally, underpinning Omada's position as the solution that delivers. She brings a wealth of experience in technical sales and alliances, including past roles with CA Technologies, Vodafone and Hewlett Packard.

Liz Imrie, global director of digital sales, will be responsible for implementing and building out a digital sales function that involves the use of virtual channels to complement field sales throughout the buyer's journey. Liz comes to Omada from Securonix, where she served as the global inside sales operations director. She has also held positions with Centrify Corporation, Farpoint Developments and Securicor Information Systems.

About Omada

Omada helps its customers globally to govern and control users' access rights to enterprise systems and data, reduce risk of accidental or wrongful data access, and ensure compliance with regulation (such as GDPR), as well as industry-specific legislation. The business provides its innovative identity management and access governance solutions and services to an extensive customer portfolio of large and midsize enterprises. Founded in 2000, the business is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with offices in Europe and North America.

For further information, visit www.omada.net

