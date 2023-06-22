Omada Appoints New Chairman and Makes Key Leadership Additions

New appointments to help drive the expansion of Omada Identity Cloud building on successful YoY growth and identities under management performance

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a leading provider of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced the appointment of Martin Blackburn as the company's new chairman of the board. In addition, the company bolstered its leadership with the appointment of Matthew John Bannister, vice president of sales in Northern Europe; Mark Craddock, vice president of revenue operations; and Stephen Lowing, vice president of marketing. These strategic appointments are aimed at propelling Omada's expansion and growth, further building upon the company's impressive year-over-year (YoY) growth.

Martin Blackburn

As chairman, Blackburn brings 35 years of leadership experience with some of the largest technology firms in the world, focusing on both technology and services. He has worked across Europe, Asia, the USA, and the Middle East and chairs several adjacent technology and services businesses. Throughout his career, he has led organizations to achieve significant performance with a focus on customer success, execution and innovation.

Martin Blackburn, chairman of the board, Omada, said: "Joining the Omada board as the new chairman is an opportunity to be a part of an organization that is at the forefront of identity solutions. I look forward to working closely with the talented leadership team to drive innovation, capitalize on market opportunities and continue Omada's exceptional growth trajectory."

As vice presidents, Bannister, Craddock and Lowing each bring unique skill sets and extensive industry knowledge, which will be instrumental in shaping Omada's future. Their collective expertise spans over 30 years of senior leadership, growing revenues across several global companies which will enable Omada to seize opportunities, penetrate new markets and strengthen its position as a market leader in identity governance solutions.

Omada's commitment to excellence is further underscored by its exceptional financial performance. In the last year, the company achieved:

45% year-over-year growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) highlights the strong market demand for Omada's market-disrupting identity governance solution.

117% net retention rate, reflecting the company's ability to consistently meet and exceed customer expectations.

An increase of over 500% in the number of identities under management in the Omada Identity Cloud service. This growth is a testament to the trust that organizations across various industries have placed in Omada's comprehensive and scalable identity management solution.

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "Omada's impressive growth is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional solutions and exceeding customer expectations. With Martin's appointment to lead the Omada board and three solid additions to our leadership in place, we are poised for even greater success as we continue to innovate, expand into new markets and empower organizations worldwide with modern identity governance solutions."

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

For more information, go to omadaidentity.com

