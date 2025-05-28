OLYBET PARTNERS WITH UCI MTB IN FRANCE

Official Regional Betting Partner

Brand to be active at Loudenvielle this weekend

TALLINN, Estonia, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a continuing expansion of its partnership portfolio in France, OlyBet is excited to announce an agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports and the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series.

OlyBet will now be the Official Regional Betting Partner of Mountain Bike World Series (MTB) in France, where the tour has two key seasonal events located in Loudenvielle and Haute-Savoie, with the brand set to be highly visible at both events via on track branding and customer activations.

OlyBet & WHOOP UCI MTB partner up in France

Corey Plummer, CEO & Chairman, OlyBet Group, said: "OlyBet is known for sponsoring engaging sports entertainment, iconic events, and legendary artists. We are excited to partner with WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike Series to highlight the tremendous athletes and competitors in this sport and its sporting lifestyle. Passion for sports brings people together and we are looking forward to supporting that belief."

MTB has enjoyed enormous growth in 2024 with live broadcasts of all events being seen in 76 different countries.

Chris Ball, Vice President of Cycling Events at WBD Sports, said: "OlyBet is the market leading sports gaming brand in the Baltics. Their partnership with the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series puts mountain biking on par with mainstream sports and marks what we hope will be the beginning of a long and fruitful collaboration. Their investment is a clear signal that this sport resonates beyond its traditional audience and continues to attract a broader, more diverse, public".

About OlyBet

OlyBet, part of Olympic Entertainment Group, is a leading gaming and sports entertainment brand. OlyBet Group partners across Europe with Stade Toulousain, Paris Basketball, World Snooker Tour and clubs in LaLiga and Serie A. Through its partnerships, OlyBet offers unique experiences across Europe with 135 casinos, 100 sports bars, 5-star hotels and multiple online environments. Ongoing OlyBet sponsorships help to support the success of local sports communities and aspiring athletes.

OlyBet is part of the IBIA (International Betting Integrity Association), the world's leading operator-run integrity monitoring body, and it partners with LaLiga to protect the integrity of Spanish football.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2697744/2025_Partner_Lockup_RGB_OLYBET_WHOOP.jpg