Olive Oil Market Is Expected to Grow at a Highest CAGR by 2029, Size, Share, Growth Statistics, Emerging Trends, Demand and Competitive Outlook

Increasing use of olive oil coupled with the growing application of olive oil in personal/ skincare products has surged its demand. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the olive oil market will grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Overview:

Olive oil is an oil that is extracted from the olives and consists of healthy fatty acids such as oleic acid along with palmitic acid and linoleic acid. It is a cooking oil that offers great nutritional value. Owing to its popularity across the globe, a wide categorical range of olive oils is available in the market. Its nutritional composition includes vitamins D ingredient and K, monosaturated fats, and high levels of antioxidants. Apart from just using it as edible cooking oil, olive oils are also used in a wide range of applications. For instance, olive oil has moisturizing and exfoliating properties, which makes it perfect for skin care and personal care applications.

Recent Development

In July 2020, Aceites Sandúa launched two new premium category extra virgin olive oils, Capricho by Sandúa Ecológico Arbequina and Cosecha Seleccionada Sandúa Premium. This has helped the company to widen its product portfolio

An influential Olive Oil Industry document makes organization armed with data and information generated by sound research methods. This market analysis helps to get up to date about various segments that are relied upon to observe the rapid business development amid the estimate forecast frame. The market research report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. Global Olive Oil business report plays very essential role when it is about achieving an incredible growth in the business.

Opportunities for Industry Players

Increasing Demand for Aromatherapy

Aromatherapy is the practice of using essential oils such as oregano oil, cinnamon bark oil, jasmine oil, and olive oil for therapeutic benefit. However, due to the wide health benefits, olive oil is mostly used in aromatherapy which is increasing the demand for olive oil. Thus, the increasing demand for aromatherapy is creating an opportunity for the growth of the global olive oil market.

Some of the major players operating in the olive oil market are

Cargill,

Deoleo,

Del Monte Foods, Inc,

Gallo Worldwide,

BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP,

S.L.U.,

Avenida Rafael Ybarra ,

, SOVENA,

Sun Grove Foods Inc.,

EU Olive Oil Ltd, Artajo oil, SALOV GROUP, Aceites Sandúa, Tucan Olive Oil Company LTD, Domenico Manca S.p.a., Les huiles d'olive Lahmar, GRAMPIANS OLIVE CO., Victorian Olive Groves, Gourmet Foods Inc., JAENCOOP GROUP, ΜΙΝΕRVΑ

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Global Olive Oil Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Segmentation: Olive Oil Market

By Type

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Virgin Olive Oil

Common Olive Oil

Refined Olive Oil

Lite/Light Olive Oil

Pomace Olive Oil

By Flavor

Fruity & Herby

Fruity & Peppery

Mild & Buttery

Full-Bodied & Earthy

By Extraction Method

Cold-Extracted

Cold-Pressed

First-Press

By Application

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Aromatherapy

By Distribution Channel

Store based

Non store based

Olive Oil Market

Regional Analysis/Insights: Olive Oil Market

The countries covered in the olive oil market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Poland, Denmark, Belgium, Netherlands, rest of Europe, Japan, Vietnam, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Qatar, Oman, South Africa, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., and rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Europe is expected to dominate the global olive oil in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of major key players and an increase in health awareness in this region.

Reasons to Consider This Report:

Save the time and resources required for entry level research by getting an insight into the leading players and segments of global Olive Oil market.

The report highlights key business priorities which will help companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the global market.

The key findings and recommendations given in the report emphasize on crucial progressive industry trends in the Olive Oil Market thereby enabling players to develop effective long term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

Gain crucial insights into global market trends and outlook and the factors driving and hindering market growth.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Global Olive Oil Market Dynamics

Drivers

Changing Dietary Style of the Consumers Across the Globe

Due to the increase in incidences of a number of diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer, there is a major change in the dietary style of consumers across the globe. Thus, due to these growing numbers, the trend of maintaining overall health and wellness by shifting to healthier oil choices is expected to drive the market.

Rising Awareness about the Health Benefits of Olive Oil

There is rising health awareness and adoption of healthier lifestyles. Olive oils have many health benefits. Olive oil is rich in healthy monounsaturated fats. About 14% of the oil is saturated fat, whereas 11% is polyunsaturated, such as omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids. The recent recognition of the positive health effects of MUFs has increased the demand for olive oil.

Increasing use of Olive Oil in Personal/ Skincare Products and Pharmaceutical Drugs

Olive oil has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which are beneficial for skin care. When used on the skin, olive oil removes dead skin cells and other impurities and also cleanses, hydrates, and nourishes the hair. Olive oil can decrease acne by killing off the bacteria that causes acne. At the same time, olive oil also moisturizes skin by locking in moisture and hydrating skin, which is expected to increase the demand for olive oil in personal/skincare products.

Increasing Use of Olive oil in Household and Foodservice Sector

The increase in olive oil demand for cooking in households is due to growing awareness regarding the good health benefits of olive oil. Olive oil has the highest content of monounsaturated fats and contains antioxidants such as vitamins A, D, E, K, and beta-carotene, which help in reducing bad cholesterol and preventing heart disease.

Provision of market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis

Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Global Olive Oil Market: Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Olive Oil Market, By Type

8. Global Olive Oil Market, By Flavor

9. Global Olive Oil Market, By Extraction Method

10. Global Olive Oil Market, By Application

11. Global Olive Oil Market, By Distribution Channel

12. Global Olive Oil Market, By Region

13. Global Olive Oil Market: Company Landscape

14. SWOT Analyses

15. Company Profile

16. Questionnaires

17. Related Reports

