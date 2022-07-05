Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services Market worth $6.53 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification and Purification Services Market Oligonucleotide Mfg. Type (Antisense Oligonucleotides, siRNA, miRNA, And Other Oligonucleotides), Applications (Research And Diagnostic, Therapeutic, And Contract Manufacturing (OEM)), Operation Scale (Large-Scale Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Intermediate-Scale Oligonucleotide Synthesis, And Small-Scale Oligonucleotide Synthesis), Therapeutic Areas (Oncological Disorders, Eye Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Autoimmune Disorders, And Other Therapeutic Areas), End-users (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations (Cros) And Contract Manufacturing Organizations (Cmos), And Academic Research Institutes) - Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue, and Forecast till 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global oligonucleotide synthesis, modification, and purification services market is valued at US$ 1.56 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 6.53 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.50% during a forecast period of 2022-30.

Recently, there has been an augmented interest in involving modified oligoribonucleotides in molecular biology, biochemistry, and medicine. Oligonucleotides are referred to as short, single-stranded DNA or RNA molecules. Synthetic DNA or RNA oligonucleotides obtained by solid-phase synthesis are employed in various molecular biology applications such as PCR, real-time PCR, sequencing, site-directed mutagenesis, and single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) assays, microarrays, and various therapeutic applications. Chemically modified oligonucleotides have been widely researched for the creation of novel antisense and siRNA treatments for many years. Companies require more solid and reliable tools for characterising and monitoring oligonucleotide and mRNA products to allow timely manufacture of innovative vaccines and medicinal products.

Factors such as the increasing need for custom, high-quality oligos for NGS applications, advancement in the synthesis and purification technologies, rising product launches by market players, high prevalence of chronic and genetic disorders, increasing geriatric population, increasing custom oligo synthesis services, rising R&D activities in biotechnology companies for improving oligo synthesis and purification processes, increasing demand for personalized medicines are expected to boost the demand for oligonucleotides during the forecast period. Furthermore, the market players' expansion of manufacturing facilities and strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and agreements are estimated to enhance the market's growth in the coming days. For instance, in February 2018, STA Pharmaceutical Co. (China), a WuXi AppTec group company, and Regulus Therapeutics (US) entered into an oligonucleotide synthesis collaboration agreement for research and mid-scale non-GMP/cGMP manufacturing. Additionally, in June 2017, CordenPharma International entered into a collaboration with GE Healthcare's Dharmacon business to develop an end-to-end solution for oligonucleotide-based drug discovery.

However, the high expenses for the purification process, complex manufacturing procedures, oligo-degradation in the generic research, in-house development of oligonucleotides may hinder the growth of the global oligonucleotide synthesis, modification, and purification services market.

Geographically, North America is projected to hold the highest share of this market over the forecast years, followed by Europe. Europe is expected to grow significantly in this market due to the availability of better healthcare infrastructures and the increasing usage of oligonucleotides to develop novel drug therapies.

Major market players operating in the oligonucleotide synthesis, modification, and purification services market include Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, Integrated DNA Technologies, Kaneka Eurogentec, LGC Biosearch Technologies, Microsynth, MilliporeSigma, BioSpring, CordenPharma, Nitto Denko Avecia, TriLink Biotechnologies, Eurofins Scientific SE, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., GE Healthcare, GeneDesign, Inc., Bio-synthesis Inc., ATDBio Ltd, Burkert UK Limited, Almac Group, and Other Prominent Players.

Key Developments In The Market:

In Oct 2021 , TriLink BioTechnologies stated that it plans to provide EyeGene, Inc. with its CleanCap® mRNA capping process and the modified nucleoside, uridine triphosphate, for the manufacturing of EyeGene's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. This cooperation with EyeGene is anticipated to be the first clinical-stage initiative to utilise TriLink's GMP-grade modified uridine triphosphate designed for further processing.

Thermo Fisher Scientific teamed up to build end-to-end procedures for complicated oligonucleotide and mRNA products. This collaboration combines the University of Sheffield's research expertise with sample preparation, liquid chromatography (LC), high-resolution accurate-mass (HRAM), mass spectrometry (MS), and data interpretation software technologies to develop streamlined analytical workflows and robust fit-for-purpose processes. In January 2021 , MilliporeSigma (US) acquired AmpTec, a leading Germany -based mRNA contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The deal strengthens MilliporeSigma's capabilities to develop and manufacture mRNA for its customers for use in vaccines, treatments, and diagnostics applicable in Covid-19 and many other diseases.

MilliporeSigma (US) acquired AmpTec, a leading -based mRNA contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The deal strengthens MilliporeSigma's capabilities to develop and manufacture mRNA for its customers for use in vaccines, treatments, and diagnostics applicable in Covid-19 and many other diseases. In September 2019 , GeneDesign ( Japan ) acquired Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, becoming part of the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The integration of GeneDesign's services offerings with Aji Bio-Pharma's small and large molecule capabilities in the U.S., Belgium , and India strengthens the CDMO's capabilities.

GeneDesign ( ) acquired Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, becoming part of the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The integration of GeneDesign's services offerings with Aji Bio-Pharma's small and large molecule capabilities in the U.S., , and strengthens the CDMO's capabilities. In 2019, Integrated DNA Technology (US) launched 'oPools- oligo pools', a pool of high-quality DNA oligonucleotides with 350 nucleotides in length.

Market Segments

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services Market, by By Oligonucleotide mfg. Types, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Antisense Oligonucleotides

siRNA

miRNA

Other Oligonucleotides

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services Market, by Applications, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Research and Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Contract Manufacturing (OEM)

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services Market, by Operation Scale, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Large-Scale Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Intermediate-Scale Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Small-Scale Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services Market, by Therapeutic Areas, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Oncological Disorders

Eye Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Other Therapeutic Areas

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Contract research organisations (CROs) and contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs)

Academic Research Institutes

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification, and Purification Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

