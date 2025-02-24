Olight and Fujifilm unite innovation and creativity

SYDNEY, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Olight is proud to be a supporting partner of the Creator Summit, powered by Fujifilm—an exciting new festival celebrating content creation at Luna Park, Sydney, on February 22-23. This event brings together Australia's vibrant creator community for two days of inspiration, networking, and hands-on workshops.

Olight × Fujifilm: Together We Meet Creation

Olight is renowned for its relentless pursuit of innovation in portable lighting technology and design aesthetics, while Fujifilm empowers creators with groundbreaking imaging technology and visual artistry. This partnership marks a new dialogue between two brands united by the spirit of innovation. As part of our sponsorship, Olight has provided 2,400 co-branded i1R 2 Pro EDC flashlights for the official Creator Summit gift bag.

The i1R 2 Pro is one of Olight's most popular keychain flashlights, features a high-performance CSP LED and TIR optic lens for a soft, balanced beam (5–180 lumens). It has a simple twist controls output, while the larger 130mAh battery provides up to 12 hours of runtime. The i1R 2 Pro was recognized with Red Dot and iF Design Awards in 2024.

During the event, Fujifilm has transformed Luna Park's waterside area into the Fujifilm Green—a dedicated content and networking hub where attendees can connect and gain expert guidance on enhancing their craft.

The event brings together over 15 renowned creators and features 30+ workshops and talks focused on photography, filmmaking, and content creation. Attendees can participate in immersive experiences, including the exclusive Ferris Wheel workshop, where they'll learn to capture the ultimate Sydney Harbour shot.

At the Olight booth, attendees explored cutting-edge lighting innovations and interactive experiences, discovering how Olight products enhance low-light photography and videography. Highlights included the Ostation X—the world's first 3-in-1 smart charging station—offering photographers a convenient power solution for extended shoots, and the Arkfeld Ultra, which combines white light, UV light, and a green laser to create diverse light and shadow effects.

Olight is excited to support this creative gathering. This partnership reflects Olight's ongoing commitment to fostering innovation and creativity beyond traditional boundaries. The brand has previously sponsored STEM initiatives, including a U.S. high school robotics competition. Now, by collaborating with Fujifilm's Creator Summit, Olight is expanding its reach into the world of digital storytelling and art, empowering creators with high-quality lighting solutions.

About Olight

Founded in 2007, Olight is the global leader in providing innovative portable lighting products trusted by outdoor enthusiasts worldwide. Olight pushes the boundaries of lighting technology to meet diverse customer needs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2625888/meta_1920X1080.jpg