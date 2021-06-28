Oleg Bourlakov obituary
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great sadness that we announce that Oleg Bourlakov passed away in Moscow on 21st June 2021. His sister was with him in Moscow when he died.
Oleg was a Russian entrepreneur and engineer, most publicly known for his innovative project, the sailing yacht, Black Pearl.
As a former officer in the Soviet army, and consistent with his family traditions, it was Oleg's wish to be buried in the military cemetery in St Petersbourg,
Rest in Peace.
