Oleg Bourlakov obituary

27 Jun, 2021, 11:23 BST

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great sadness that we announce that Oleg Bourlakov passed away in Moscow on 21st June 2021.

His sister was with him in Moscow when he died.

Oleg Bourlakov
Oleg Bourlakov

Oleg was a Russian entrepreneur and engineer, most publicly known for his innovative project, the sailing yacht, Black Pearl.

As a former officer in the Soviet army, and consistent with his family traditions, it was Oleg's wish to be buried in the military cemetery in St Petersbourg,

Rest in Peace.

