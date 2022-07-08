Olea Medical achieves the Best Place to Work certification in France for 2022

PARIS, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olea Medical, a provider of advanced MR and CT perfusion imaging post-processing, designs medical imaging applications improving diagnostic processes, has recently been recognized as one of the best places to work in France for 2022. During the assessment, 76% of employees are recommending the organisation. These results illustrate the various actions undertaken by the company to attract, retain the employees and support them in their personal and professional growth.

"We are honored to be in the list of Best Places to Work 2022 in the category of companies with 50 to 250 employees," comments Fayçal DJERIDANE, President and Founder of Olea Medical. "This distinction rewards our commitment to building a fulfilling work environment for our employees for 14 years."

"This certification is also the result of the constant involvement of our 134 employees, their ability to develop a daily experience that is always positive with their colleagues and managers. The commitment of all allows us to carry out our projects with the aim of improving patient care."

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

