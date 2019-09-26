Old Pulteney Announces Sustainable Surf as US Partner for New Rise With The Tide Campaign

Can Surfers Change the World?

WICK, Scotland, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Pulteney Single Malt Scotch Whisky today announced its partnership with Sustainable Surf, a California-based non-profit that protects and restores ocean health by shifting people to a highly desirable, low-carbon, 'Deep Blue' lifestyle. This is the first U.S. partner in Old Pulteney's new global campaign, Rise With The Tide. Known as 'The Maritime Malt', the whisky is highlighting its coastal roots by following inspirational stories of those whose lives have been shaped by the sea.

Old Pulteney, The Maritime Malt, partners with Michael Stewart and Kevin Whilden of Sustainable Surf to launch the first short film in the U.S. for its new global campaign Rise With The Tide, which follows inspirational stories of those whose lives have been shaped by the sea.

Founded in 2011 by Michael Stewart and Kevin Whilden, Sustainable Surf was created as a non-profit organization to unlock the potential of the global surf community and encourage them to become leaders in protecting ocean health and creating a sustainable future. Since its inception, they've had a significant impact around the world by helping surfers and surf companies choose more sustainable alternatives to protect ocean ecosystems.

The Rise With the Tide Sustainable Surf episode (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9a145KK9PNw) explores the question: Can surfers change the world?

Filmed in California, Stewart and Whilden share their vision on how the surfing community and consumers can live a more ocean-friendly life, one that is better for themselves, the community and ultimately the entire world. Their drive to find a way to solve the most pressing environmental issues facing oceans today lead Sustainable Surf to create innovative programming such as The ECOBOARD Project, which reduces carbon footprints, increases the use (and reuse) of renewable, recycled and up-cycled inputs, and reduces overall toxicity within the surfboard manufacturing process.

"We're stoked to be collaborating with Old Pulteney to have this platform for sharing our story," said Michael Stewart, co-founder of Sustainable Surf. "Similar to our friends at Old Pulteney, we know rewards are gained with patience and dedication. They wait 12, 15 or even 18 years to enjoy the fruits of their labor, and much like them, we've dedicated ourselves to the long-term process of ensuring that future generations can enjoy healthy oceans too. When we first jumpstarted the movement for building dramatically more ocean-friendly surfboards about a decade ago in California, no one knew what an "Ecoboard" was – now you can buy a certified 'ECOBOARD' from over 250 participating brands all around the globe, and the world's top professional surfers are using them in competition on the world stage, and winning!

"The sea has presented incredible opportunities for so many in many different ways. Rise With The Tide is about sharing these stories, and to provide a platform for those using the sea's power to do good, like Sustainable Surf," commented Malcolm Waring Pulteney Distillery Manager. "Kevin and Michael know all about the power and rewards of the sea, and that's a value we hold dear here at Pulteney. They work tirelessly to harness the power of the global surfing community to protect the future of their ocean playground. They changed the game by recognizing that their sport can be used as a platform to encourage a more sustainable, eco-friendly way of life, and the development of The ECOBOARD Project has made this a possibility for so many around the world."

Rise With The Tide was launched in the UK earlier this month with the introduction of the campaign's first partner, renowned cameraman Doug Allan who specializes in wildlife filming, particularly underwater. His 35-year career has seen him work on more than 65 films and documentaries, including the renowned Blue Planet, narrated by David Attenborough. His work includes eight Emmys and four BAFTAs. An outspoken ambassador for protecting our oceans against the effects of climate change, his life has been shaped by the sea, starting from the moment he tried on his first diving mask and learning to dive in Scottish waters. View Rise With the Tide Episode 1 with Doug Allan at https://youtu.be/PITiLbF553A.

Old Pulteney's story has been inseparable from the sea since the first barrel was filled in 1826 – it's embedded in the taste and is viewed as a silent partner. The new campaign brings this maritime heritage to the fore, recognizing the importance the sea plays in not only the creation of Old Pulteney whisky, but in the lives of so many throughout the world.

Sustainable Surf's Rise With The Tide story is the second episode in the series and launched on September 26th via www.OldPulteney.com. View the first episode at https://youtu.be/PITiLbF553A.

About Old Pulteney:

Old Pulteney is the only brand whose story, distillery, and whisky are shaped by the sea itself. The unique combination of brisk sea air and meticulous cask selection makes its flavour unlike other single malt Scotch whiskies.

The award-winning core collection, revitalised for the modern market in 2018 and launched in the US in 2019, includes: 12 Years Old, Huddart, 15 Years Old, 18 Years Old, and now 25 Years Old.

As the man behind the town's 19th Century fishing boom, Sir William Pulteney put northerly Scottish coastal town Wick on the map, but today the Pulteney name is better known for its unique, single malt whisky. Distilled and matured by the sea, the award-winning whisky in our casks is cocooned by salty air swept ashore on Arctic winds.

Since 1826, Pulteney Distillery has navigated changeable seas and conditions, including 25 years of prohibition. Old Pulteney is inseparable from the spirit of the harbour town it calls home which is why it will always be The Maritime Malt.

W: https://www.oldpulteney.com/

F: @PulteneyDistillery | T: @OldPulteneyMalt | I: @OldPulteneyMalt

About Rise With The Tide

Rise With The Tide is the new campaign from Old Pulteney, following the life stories of people who have embraced the sea to do something remarkable. The initial launch took place in the UK on September 16 and was followed by the US on September 26. The global campaign will share similar tales from partners around the world, each one linked by their shared love of the sea, and desire to protect it.

About Sustainable Surf

Sustainable Surf protects and restores ocean health by shifting people to a highly desirable, low-carbon, 'Deep Blue' lifestyle.

A California-based non-profit founded in 2011, Sustainable Surf uses the mass appeal of "surf-culture" to inspire and activate people all around the world to start living a sustainable lifestyle. Their globally-recognized programs - The ECOBOARD Project, SeaTrees, Deep Blue Events, Waste to Waves and Deep Blue Life - provide the onramps that make that vision a reality.

The organization is focused on a "systems change" approach to protect ocean health – by catalyzing the radical transformation needed to switch industries to using ocean-friendly materials, ending plastic pollution and restoring coastal ecosystems to reverse climate change.

W: https://sustainablesurf.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1001227/Old_Pulteney_Not_For_Profit_Partnership.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1001226/Old_Pulteney_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.OldPulteney.com



SOURCE Old Pulteney